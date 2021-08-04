‘Look at India …’: Imran Khan criticizes Modi’s government lockdown decision | Covid





POSTED ON AUGUST 04, 2021 13:54

About the video

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the Indian government’s lockdown decisions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While interacting with Pakistani citizens during a program, Khan said that while blockages help reduce infections, the flip side of the negative impact on the economy should always be taken into account. He said India had imposed a brutal lockdown, considering only the “elite” instead of the poor and their livelihoods. Watch the full video to find out more.

[RELATED VIDEOS]

“US is trying to help India and other countries produce Covid vaccine”: Joe Biden

POSTED ON AUGUST 04, 2021 11:45 AM IS

Covid update: mass testing in Wuhan; Increased production of Covishield & Covaxin

PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 04, 2021 00:33

Covid: 8 Indian states warned of high number of breeding animals by Modi government

POSTED ON 03 AUG 2021 8:15 PM EST

Rise of Covid in Kerala as much of India in decline: findings of central teams

POSTED ON 03 AUG 2021 7:40 PM EST

Covaxin effectively neutralizes the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19: new ICMR study

POSTED ON 03 AUG 2021 7:13 PM EST

Covid: Wuhan in China will test all residents as original epicenter sees increase

POSTED ON 03 AUG 2021 3:40 PM EST

Covid update: Delta is raging in China; Bengal to free the condemned; sliding J & Js

PUBLISHED ON 03 AUG 2021 00:23

Covid update: nasal vaccines are a game changer; Pakistan Epsilon strain case

PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 02, 2021 00:31

Covid update: government to review situation in 10 states; Tamil Nadu extends containment

POSTED ON AUGUST 01, 2021 00:08

Vaccination against covid | “Delhi crosses the 1 crore mark; 26 lakh full jabbed ‘: Kejriwal

POSTED JULY 31, 2021 11:55 PM EST

Delta behind China’s worst outbreak since Wuhan: How the Covid variant spread

POSTED ON JULY 31, 2021 10:19 PM EST

Joe Biden warns of new Covid restrictions in US amid spread of Delta variant

POSTED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:32 AM IS

Survey on the origin of Covid-19 conducted by science, without taking sides, according to the WHO

PUBLISHED ON JULY 31, 2021 8:30 AM IS

Hard-earned earnings at risk: WHO sounds the alarm as Delta drives Covid surge

UPDATED JUL 30, 2021 11:29 PM IST

How Nanjing Airport in China Led to Closures in 3 Provinces Amid Covid Outbreak

POSTED JUL 30, 2021 5:25 PM EST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/videos/coronavirus-crisis/look-at-india-imran-khan-criticises-modi-govt-s-lockdown-decision-covid-101628065360980.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos