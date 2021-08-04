



The Prime Minister is believed to be heading north of the border to promote the UN climate change conference COP26 which will take place later this year. Glasgow has been chosen to be the host city for the major international conference in 2019 with the aim of energizing the Union.

Mr Johnson hopes the two-week summit of world leaders in November will help promote the UK and quash independence sentiment. He also sees COP26 as a chance to showcase Brexit Britain on the world stage, highlighting the UK’s ability to be a world leader outside the EU. The Prime Minister’s visit has been on the agenda for several weeks. However, this comes just 24 hours after the emergence of Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s latest push for independence. READ MORE: SNP interference calls for clarity in Brexit row

A draft agenda for the SNP’s annual national conference, due to take place next month, puts the push for a new referendum at the forefront. SNP members will be asked to support motions that include saying separation from the UK is ‘essential’ for Scotland’s recovery from Covid. Another motion will call for a new independence vote “as soon as possible” after the pandemic. The SNP had pledged not to focus on independence until the end of the health crisis, but with nearly all legal restrictions on coronaviruses lifted in Scotland from next Monday, attention is starting to move. The Westminster government is planning multiple visits north of the border of ministers in the coming months to love bombing Scots. In 2020, successive polls seemed to indicate majority support for the UK’s resignation. READ MORE: The ‘nowhere to be found’ sturgeon amid Scotland’s drug-related death crisis

She said that while the two leaders may “differ politically,” they must “work together where we can,” as she suggested from talks on post-pandemic recovery. Mr Johnson declined the invitation last night saying he wanted to have broader discussions at a later time. In his response, he said: “As I noted during our last meeting, I want to organize a face-to-face meeting with you and the other Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister to build on the constructive discussions we have had. earlier this summer. “We then agreed that we should establish a structured forum for continued engagement between government and devolved administrations to achieve tangible results for the benefit of people across the UK.

“There is a lot to discuss for us as all parts of the UK work together on our common priority to recover from the pandemic. “I understand our officials have made good progress on the details of this since our last conversation.” Promoting the work done during the pandemic by Westminster to help the Scottish people, he added: ‘The UK government has purchased millions of vaccines for the whole of the UK and we look forward to working with the Scottish government then. that we are deploying booster injections in accordance with JCVI’s advice. “The UK government is working closely with the decentralized Scottish government on a variety of different issues.”

