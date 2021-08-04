Months after facing criticism from a hidden pizza empire, CPEC Authority chief Asim Bajwa resigns





In an unforeseen development on Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s main aide, Lieutenant General (ret.) Asim Saleem Bajwa, resigned as Chairman of the CPEC Authority. aimed to attract massive investment from China and create thousands of job opportunities for the Pakistani people. In October 2019, the Pakistani government established the CPEC Authority through an ordinance despite vehement criticism from the opposition to ensure the timely completion of CPEC projects.

Bajwa, who headed the media wing of the Pakistani Armed Forces Inter-Services Public Relations from 2012 to 2016, took over the CPEC Authority in November 2019. While he was also appointed Khan’s special advisor on news and broadcasting in April 2020, he resigned from this post. posted in October last year on charges of corruption. Thanking the Pakistani Prime Minister for his support, he said: “CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country.”

He had been replaced by Khalid Manzoor who was appointed Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister for CPEC Affairs. Manzoor is believed to have extensive corporate experience and has dealt with Chinese companies in the past. This key change comes at a time when many CPEC projects have been stalled due to the dire economic situation in Pakistan and the non-cooperation of the bureaucracy due to the pervasive fear of the National Accountability Bureau. In addition, the debt-ridden Pakistan has asked Beijing to write off debts owed to energy projects funded by China and established under the CPEC.

I bow to Allah Almighty for giving me the opportunity to elevate and lead the important institution of the CPEC Authority as a one-stop-shop for all CPEC projects, mapping out the future direction. This would not have been possible without the full confidence and support of the PM and his government-1/2

Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 3, 2021 Asim Bajwa under fire from the business empire

According to a report published by Pakistani journalist Ahmad Noorani on the ‘Fact Focus’ portal on August 27, 2020, the growth of Asim Bajwa’s family’s business empire has a direct correlation with the growing career chart of the retired army man. For example, he alleged that the younger brothers from Bajwa opened their first pizzeria Papa John’s in 2002, when he worked closely with then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. The report claimed that his wife, brothers and two sons owned 99 companies in 4 countries, including a pizza franchise worth US $ 39.9 million.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of the Pakistani elite, the reporter added that these companies have spent US $ 52.2 million to expand their activities in the United States at a time when investments are not in Pakistan. According to Noorani, he did not disclose information about his wife’s properties abroad while disclosing his assets and liabilities as special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister. In September 2020, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, called for Bajwa’s removal as Chairman of the CPEC Authority until an investigation into the charges was completed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/months-after-facing-flak-over-hidden-pizza-empire-cpec-authority-chief-asim-bajwa-resigns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos