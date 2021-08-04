“Pak terrorists occupy the camp of Afghan forces in Nuristan and help terrorists join the Taliban”





ANI | Update: Aug 04, 2021 10:54 am IST

I accept [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Around 170 Pakistani terrorists have occupied a liberated Afghan National Security Forces camp in the Kamdesh district of the Afghan province of Nuristan and are facilitating the daily transit of around 50 terrorists from Pakistan to join the Taliban , according to a report published in Fabien Baussart, president of the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs. In a Times of Israel opinion piece, Fabien Baussart writes that the contributions continue to point to Pakistani aid to the Taliban. As the Taliban stepped up attacks on civilians and security forces, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of aiding terrorists. The Afghan foreign ministry last month said the Taliban’s military offensive was backed by the notorious Pakistani spy agency ISI, which was trying to align the terror group with the Haqqani network and groups Pakistani terrorists, including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lashkar Islam, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Jamaat ul Ahrar, Tanzim ul Badr and Lashkar Jangawi were fighting in the eastern provinces like Kunar, Nooristan and Nangarhar and also fought with the Taliban and Haqqani Network in the provinces of Ghazani, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Kandahar, Zabul and Helmand. The Pakistani army is said to have helped the Taliban to set up training camps in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan and also to recruit. Afghan security forces believe Al Qaeda was supporting the Taliban by setting up training centers in Uruzgan province and trying to exploit the current situation to expand its base in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also lambasted Pakistan for failing to sever ties with groups of terrorist organizations and said that, according to intelligence reports, more than 10,000 fighters ” jihadists ”had entered Afghanistan in the past month. He added that Pakistan led by Imran Khan had failed to convince the Taliban to “negotiate seriously” in the ongoing peace talks. Recently, former Afghan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil also said that at least 1,000 Pakistani terrorists enter Afghanistan every day through the Spin Boldak border district, which was captured by the Taliban last week. accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban and threatening to retaliate if Afghan forces attempt to retake the Spin Boldak border area. Despite ample evidence to suggest otherwise, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his country does not was neither “responsible” for the actions of the Taliban. “What the Taliban do or don’t do has nothing to do with us. We are neither responsible nor the spokesperson for the Taliban. The report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said the Pakistan-based terrorist group TTP has maintained ties with the Taliban as around 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-terrorists-occupy-afghan-forces-camp-in-nuristan-facilitate-terrorists-to-join-taliban20210804105404/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos