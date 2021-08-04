Boris Johnson Carrie Johnson UK August holiday staycation







Carrie and Boris Johnson Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Between the traffic light system, PCR tests and quarantine rules, international travel continues to present quite a challenge for those who wish to go on vacation abroad. It is perhaps not surprising, then, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen to dispense with such complications for his own summer vacation, amid reports that he is planning a vacation with his family in the UK. Uni later this month.

Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting second baby together

According to Telegraph, the Prime Minister, his new wife Carrie Johnson (who announced this weekend that she was pregnant with their second child together) and their one-year-old son Wilfred are expected to stay in the country for a vacation in August. An insider dubbed a senior government source told the newspaper: PMs are going to stay on vacation this year.

Last summer, the then engaged couple took their baby boy (and Dilyn the dog, of course), to the beautiful Applecross Peninsula, Scotland. However, it is not yet clear where the family will choose to take their break this year. The Scotland holiday was quite a change for the Prime Minister, known for favoring sunnier climates, having already come under scrutiny for a luxury trip to Mustique in December 2019.

The Prime Minister and Carrie embraced Scotland’s wilderness with a bell tent and chalet combination

The report comes amid speculation about impending rule changes for doubly vaccinated travelers returning from a number of popular European holiday destinations. Sources in Whitehall have reportedly said ministers will soon drop the Orange Plus Travel List, which currently means those arriving in the UK from France are required to self-quarantine upon their return. It is also believed that a number of other major destinations, such as Spain and Greece, previously considered to be added to an Amber Watchlist, will be spared, following the prime minister’s veto.

This opens up the possibility of making holidays abroad much easier for fully vaccinated travelers from the UK, who will then not need to self-quarantine upon their return from Spain, Greece and France. the Online Mail adds that a decision could be made as of today, August 4, following a meeting of the Cabinets’ Covid operations subcommittee.

Carrie Symonds and the story behind the Downing Street apartment scandal

Ministers are also expected to put all countries on the green, orange or red list, with a number of European countries, such as Germany and Austria, expected to move to the green list. Since the system is reviewed every three weeks, that would mean these designations will likely stay in place until almost the end of the month. The Prime Minister said on Monday that he wanted to make a system as simple and user-friendly as possible for people.







Carrie Johnson with her son Wilfred and the First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall Simon Dawson / Downing Street / Pool / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Although officials have pointed out that Orange countries could be moved to the Red List amid a sudden increase in cases or the emergence of new variants, a source from Whitehall reportedly said: The truth is that none of the destinations of the mass market can really turn red at the height of the holiday season. It would cause so much disruption to so many people and we don’t have enough capacity for hotel quarantine.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport is quoted in the Online Mail as commenting: We recognize this is a difficult time for the industry as we seek to balance the rapid reopening of international travel while protecting public health and vaccine deployment.

Subscribe now to get 3 issues of Tatler for just 1, plus free home delivery and free, instant access to digital editions

More from Tatler

To see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.