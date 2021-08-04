Politics
Boris Johnson Carrie Johnson UK August holiday staycation
Between the traffic light system, PCR tests and quarantine rules, international travel continues to present quite a challenge for those who wish to go on vacation abroad. It is perhaps not surprising, then, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen to dispense with such complications for his own summer vacation, amid reports that he is planning a vacation with his family in the UK. Uni later this month.
Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting second baby together
According to Telegraph, the Prime Minister, his new wife Carrie Johnson (who announced this weekend that she was pregnant with their second child together) and their one-year-old son Wilfred are expected to stay in the country for a vacation in August. An insider dubbed a senior government source told the newspaper: PMs are going to stay on vacation this year.
Last summer, the then engaged couple took their baby boy (and Dilyn the dog, of course), to the beautiful Applecross Peninsula, Scotland. However, it is not yet clear where the family will choose to take their break this year. The Scotland holiday was quite a change for the Prime Minister, known for favoring sunnier climates, having already come under scrutiny for a luxury trip to Mustique in December 2019.
The Prime Minister and Carrie embraced Scotland’s wilderness with a bell tent and chalet combination
The report comes amid speculation about impending rule changes for doubly vaccinated travelers returning from a number of popular European holiday destinations. Sources in Whitehall have reportedly said ministers will soon drop the Orange Plus Travel List, which currently means those arriving in the UK from France are required to self-quarantine upon their return. It is also believed that a number of other major destinations, such as Spain and Greece, previously considered to be added to an Amber Watchlist, will be spared, following the prime minister’s veto.
This opens up the possibility of making holidays abroad much easier for fully vaccinated travelers from the UK, who will then not need to self-quarantine upon their return from Spain, Greece and France. the Online Mail adds that a decision could be made as of today, August 4, following a meeting of the Cabinets’ Covid operations subcommittee.
Carrie Symonds and the story behind the Downing Street apartment scandal
Ministers are also expected to put all countries on the green, orange or red list, with a number of European countries, such as Germany and Austria, expected to move to the green list. Since the system is reviewed every three weeks, that would mean these designations will likely stay in place until almost the end of the month. The Prime Minister said on Monday that he wanted to make a system as simple and user-friendly as possible for people.
Although officials have pointed out that Orange countries could be moved to the Red List amid a sudden increase in cases or the emergence of new variants, a source from Whitehall reportedly said: The truth is that none of the destinations of the mass market can really turn red at the height of the holiday season. It would cause so much disruption to so many people and we don’t have enough capacity for hotel quarantine.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport is quoted in the Online Mail as commenting: We recognize this is a difficult time for the industry as we seek to balance the rapid reopening of international travel while protecting public health and vaccine deployment.
Subscribe now to get 3 issues of Tatler for just 1, plus free home delivery and free, instant access to digital editions
More from Tatler
Sources
2/ https://www.tatler.com/article/boris-johnson-carrie-johnson-uk-staycation-august-holiday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]