Politics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Lovlina Borgohain on her bronze medal | Tokyo Olympic Games News
Borgohain (69kg) signed a bronze medal on Wednesday after a 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, ending the country’s boxing campaign in Tokyo and adding a third medal to its total.
“… Through your hard work and unwavering determination, you have made the nation proud. Your bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics will inspire young people, especially young women, to take on challenges and transform their dreams. in reality, ”the president said. Ram Nath Kovind wrote on his Twitter account.
Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain! With your hard work and relentless determination, you have made the nation proud. https://t.co/CmQLEmRCLD
– President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 1628059459000
The 23-year-old’s bronze came after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and commuter PV Sindhu earned silver and bronze respectively.
“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires many Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her for winning bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavors. # Tokyo2020,” the Prime Minister tweeted Narendra Modi.
Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! His success in the boxing ring inspires many Indians. His tenacity and determination https://t.co/1AifzT7CBo
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1628057631000
Borgohain rose to his opponent’s challenge, but fell apart after Surmeneli began to connect his vicious hooks and body punches.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, however, praised his efforts.
“Lovlina, you gave your best punch! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved! You landed a third place in your first Olympics; the journey has only just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai”, Thakur tweeted.
Lovlina, you gave your best punch! India is extremely proud of what you have accomplished! You made a https://t.co/dZX0ResTB7
– Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 1628056634000
Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote: “Dear @LovlinaBorgohai, you have made our country proud! Congratulations on winning the Olympic bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your success!
Dear @LovlinaBorgohai, you made our country proud! Warm congratulations on winning the Olympic bronze medal! We https://t.co/Z4pfJ1b7ty
– Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 1628058115000
The Indian Boxing Federation also congratulated Lovlina on her victory at the Tokyo Olympics. “BRONZE IS … We are proud of you @LovlinaBorgohai, you went to @ Tokyo2020 to play your first #Olympics and clinch third place. This is a 3rd all-time Olympic medal from #Boxing for India. ”, BFI wrote on Twitter.
We are proud of you @LovlinaBorgohai, you went to @ Tokyo2020 to play your first #Olympics and https://t.co/AqLx8LSdM2
– Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) 1628056324000
Borgohain is the third Indian boxer to secure a centerpiece podium after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012) and Indian Boxing Federation (BFI) President Ajay Singh hailed her as a “future champion. of the world “and a” model “.
“Meet our future world champion @LovlinaBorgohai. So proud of this 23 year old. She fought the best boxer in the world with courage and determination and won the first Olympic boxing medal for India after 9 years. a role model for the young women of our country, ”he tweeted.
Meet our future world champion @LovlinaBorgohai. So proud of this 23 year old young woman. She fought the best boxing https://t.co/sz2wT6Boia
– Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) 1628059385000
Vijender wrote: “And that’s bronze in boxing. Proud of you #LovlinaBorgohain.”
And his bronze in boxing proud of you #LovlinaBorgohain
– Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 1628056685000
Wishing Borgohain success, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote: “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for the bronze medal. Being a debutant, your phenomenal fight at @ Tokyo2020 is an inspiration to many. start you have a long way to go. # Boxing # Cheer4India. ”
Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for the bronze medal. Being a newbie, your phenomenal fight at @ Tokyo2020 is one in https://t.co/AHRLf9yJ4f
– Jay Shah (@JayShah) 1628058789000
India’s only individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also praised Borgohain on his “stellar run” at the Olympics and shared his thoughts in a letter posted on Twitter.
“Reaching such a difficult milestone while making your debut at the world’s biggest sporting event is just amazing. It says a lot about your immense courage and confidence in your skills and not being impressed by the opportunity. ”
Many congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for a stellar run at # Tokyo2020. You made the whole country extreme https://t.co/YAVKEjpUXX
– Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) 1628058922000
Former athletes, including cricketers, have also taken to social media to wish the Assam boxer.
“There is no doubt that Turkish world champion Busenaz was a top boxer. There is also no doubt that @LovlinaBorgohai gave it all. Congratulations on your bronze medal Lovlina. You have so much to be proud of,” former Indian hockey player Viren Rasquinha tweeted.
There is no doubt that Turkish world champion Busenaz was a top boxer. There is also no doubt that https://t.co/tqEFHdBIFM
Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha 1628056895000
Former Indian drummer Virender Sehwag congratulated the young boxer. He wrote: “Brilliant Lovlina! Just the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain for winning bronze. # Tokyo2020” on twitter.
Brilliant Lovlina! Just the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on https://t.co/3tOQdYPjlx
– Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1628062264000
Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar said: “With your commitment and hard work I’m sure things will only get better from here on.”
Congratulations on winning the #Bronze, @LovlinaBorgohai! Superb achievement to win a medal on your very first https://t.co/lqeDDmIOWu
– Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1628062441000
“Many congratulations #Lovlina. Your journey and victory will inspire many young people,” former international cricketer VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.
She started boxing in 2012. Won a bronze medal at the 2018 and 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships And now has https://t.co/fFBPvX6Eyo
– VVS Laxman (@ VVSLaxman281) 1628062524000
BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: “You made history #Lovlina! Superb!” on Twitter.
You’ve made your way through #Lovlina history! Superb! https://t.co/GvM9HGCOa0
– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 1628058813000
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tokyo-olympics/india-in-tokyo/tokyo-olympics-2020-prime-minister-narendra-modi-congratulates-lovlina-borgohain-on-winning-bronze-medal/articleshow/85031093.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]