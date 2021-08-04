Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Lovlina Borgohain on her bronze medal | Tokyo Olympic Games News

NEW DELHI: Lovlina Borgohain’s “stubborn determination” drew praise from all angles as the country toasted the young boxer for winning a bronze medal in her first Olympics.Borgohain (69kg) signed a bronze medal on Wednesday after a 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, ending the country’s boxing campaign in Tokyo and adding a third medal to its total.“… Through your hard work and unwavering determination, you have made the nation proud. Your bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics will inspire young people, especially young women, to take on challenges and transform their dreams. in reality, ”the president said. Ram Nath Kovind wrote on his Twitter account.

The 23-year-old’s bronze came after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and commuter PV Sindhu earned silver and bronze respectively.

“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires many Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her for winning bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavors. # Tokyo2020,” the Prime Minister tweeted Narendra Modi.

Borgohain rose to his opponent’s challenge, but fell apart after Surmeneli began to connect his vicious hooks and body punches.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, however, praised his efforts.

“Lovlina, you gave your best punch! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved! You landed a third place in your first Olympics; the journey has only just begun! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai”, Thakur tweeted.

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote: “Dear @LovlinaBorgohai, you have made our country proud! Congratulations on winning the Olympic bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your success!

The Indian Boxing Federation also congratulated Lovlina on her victory at the Tokyo Olympics. “BRONZE IS … We are proud of you @LovlinaBorgohai, you went to @ Tokyo2020 to play your first #Olympics and clinch third place. This is a 3rd all-time Olympic medal from #Boxing for India. ”, BFI wrote on Twitter.

Borgohain is the third Indian boxer to secure a centerpiece podium after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012) and Indian Boxing Federation (BFI) President Ajay Singh hailed her as a “future champion. of the world “and a” model “.

“Meet our future world champion @LovlinaBorgohai. So proud of this 23 year old. She fought the best boxer in the world with courage and determination and won the first Olympic boxing medal for India after 9 years. a role model for the young women of our country, ”he tweeted.

Vijender wrote: “And that’s bronze in boxing. Proud of you #LovlinaBorgohain.”

Wishing Borgohain success, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote: “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for the bronze medal. Being a debutant, your phenomenal fight at @ Tokyo2020 is an inspiration to many. start you have a long way to go. # Boxing # Cheer4India. ”

India’s only individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also praised Borgohain on his “stellar run” at the Olympics and shared his thoughts in a letter posted on Twitter.

“Reaching such a difficult milestone while making your debut at the world’s biggest sporting event is just amazing. It says a lot about your immense courage and confidence in your skills and not being impressed by the opportunity. ”

Former athletes, including cricketers, have also taken to social media to wish the Assam boxer.

“There is no doubt that Turkish world champion Busenaz was a top boxer. There is also no doubt that @LovlinaBorgohai gave it all. Congratulations on your bronze medal Lovlina. You have so much to be proud of,” former Indian hockey player Viren Rasquinha tweeted.

Former Indian drummer Virender Sehwag congratulated the young boxer. He wrote: “Brilliant Lovlina! Just the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain for winning bronze. # Tokyo2020” on twitter.

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar said: “With your commitment and hard work I’m sure things will only get better from here on.”

“Many congratulations #Lovlina. Your journey and victory will inspire many young people,” former international cricketer VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: “You made history #Lovlina! Superb!” on Twitter.