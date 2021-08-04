Khalid Mansoor replaces Asim Saleem Bajwa as head of the CPEC Authority





Mansoor, the new head of the CPEC Authority has over 32 years of experience in the energy and petrochemical sectors in leading roles for the development of large-scale projects,

The Pakistani government replaced Lieutenant-General (ret’d) Asim Saleem Bajwa as head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) on Tuesday, August 4, 2021, with the aim of accelerating the implementation of major projects. infrastructure undertaken by Beijing in the countryside. Mansoor with more than four decades of corporate experience replaced Mr. Bajwa, who was appointed in November 2019 after his retirement from the Pakistani military. A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Khalid Mansoor has been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CPEC Affairs with immediate effect. The appointment will be on an honorary basis, he added. “I bow to Allah Almighty for giving me the opportunity to elevate and lead the important institution of the CPEC Authority as a one-stop-shop for all CPEC projects, mapping out the ‘future direction,’ said Bajwa, an elder he said. Bajwa called the $ 60 billion CPEC a “lifeline for Pakistan”, saying it “would turn us into a progressive and fully developed country”. Mr. Bajwa had served as the commander of Southern Command before retiring from the military. He remained Director General of Interservice Public Relations, the media wing of the military, from 2012 to 2016. China dissatisfied with Bajwa? Pakistani media earlier reported that China was not happy with the slow progress of some of the CPEC projects in the country. In addition, many Chinese nationals working for CPEC projects in Pakistan have been attacked recently. The latest incident occurred in the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals. China has sent a special team to Pakistan to investigate the explosion that hit a bus carrying Chinese engineers and construction workers helping Pakistan build a dam in the province. A joint investigation concluded that it was a terrorist attack that killed 13 people. Mr. Mansoor, the new head of the CPEC Authority has over 32 years of experience in the energy and petrochemical sectors in leading roles for development, execution, management and operation of large-scale projects, the Dawn the newspaper reported. The CPEC, which links the port of Gwadar in Pakistani Balochistan to China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has protested to China against CPEC as it is filed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The BRI was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe through a network of land and sea routes. The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to strengthen its influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments around the world. The move has also led to claims that smaller countries are reeling from growing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka divested its port of Hambantota as part of a debt swap with China in 2017 on a 99-year lease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/khalid-mansoor-replaces-asim-saleem-bajwa-as-chief-of-cpec-authority/article35714169.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos