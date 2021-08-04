Politics
PPKM Level 4 What does this mean for the latest list of regions
What does PPKM level 4 mean? still confuses some people. Indeed, since last Tuesday (3/8/2021), President Joko Widodo announced the extension of the implementation of PPKM level 4.
“The government has decided to continue implementing the Level 4 PPKM from August 3-9 in some regencies / cities,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said, broadcast live on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday ( 2/8/2021).
With this decision, a number of regions will re-apply the PPKM Level 4 rules. New regions have also moved from Category 3 to Level 4.
We know that there is no detailed explanation for the level 1 to 4 categories which are now set by the government. An explanation on this subject has already been provided by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a virtual press conference on Thursday (1/7/2021). Here are the benchmarks:
Level 1: The number of positive COVID-19 cases is less than 20 people per 100,000 population per week. Hospitalization at the hospital is less than 5 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is less than 1 person per 100,000 inhabitants in the region.
Level 2: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is between 20 and less than 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Hospitalization in hospital between 5 to less than 10 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is less than 2 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the region.
Level 3: The number of positive COVID-19 cases is approximately 50 to 150 people per 100,000 population per week. Hospitalization in the hospital between 10-30 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is between 2 and 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the region.
Level 4: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is more than 150 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 30 cases treated in hospital per 100,000 inhabitants and more than 5 dead cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Latest list of PPKM level 4 category regions
After knowing PPKM level 4 means whata, Here is a list of regions in Indonesia that are implementing PPKM level 4 in accordance with the Ministry of Interior:
DKI Jakarta:
Thousand Islands Administrative District
West Jakarta Administrative City
East Jakarta Administrative City
South Jakarta Administrative City
North Jakarta Administrative City
Central Jakarta Administrative City
Banten:
South of the city of Tangerang
City of Tangerang
Regency of Pandeglang
Tangerang Regency
City of Cilegon
West Java:
Kuningan District
Regency Indramayu
Garut
Regency of Subang
Regency of Purwakarta
Regency of Bekasi
Sukabumi City
City of Depok
City of Cirebon
City of Cimahi
Bogor city
City of Bekasi
Banjar city
Bandung
Regency of Sumedang
Regency of Bogor
Regency of West Bandung
Bandung neighborhood
Central Java:
Regency of Pemalang
Regency of Pekalongan
Regency of Magelang
Regency of Sukoharjo
Regency of Rembang
Regency Klaten Kabupaten
Kebumen District
Banyumas
City of Tégal
Surakarta city
The town of Semarang
City of Salatiga
City of Magelang
Regency of Wonosobo
Wonogiri Kabupaten
Regency of Sragen
Regency of Semarang
Regency Purworejo
Kendal district
Regency of Karanganyar
Regency Demak
Batang district
Pekalongan city
In Yogyakarta:
Regency of Sleman
Regency of Bantul
Yogyakarta City
Regency of Kulonprogo
Regency of Gunungkidul
East Java:
Regency of Kediri
Regency of Sumenep
Tulungagung Regency
Regency of Sidoarjo
Regency of Madiun
Lamongan Regency
Gresik Kabupaten
Surabaya City
City of Mojokerto
Malang town
Madiun City
Kediri Town
City of Blitar
Stone city
Regency of Trenggalek
Regency of Ponorogo
Ngawi Kabupaten
Regency of Nganjuk
Regency of Mojokerto
Regency of Malang
Regency of Magetan
Regency of Lumajang
Regency of Jombang
Regency of Bondowoso
Regency Blitar
Regency Banyuwangi
Bangkalan Regency
Town of Probolinggo
Pasuruan City
Situbondo Kabupaten
Bali:
Regency of Jembrana
Bangli Kabupaten district
Regency of Karangasem
Badung Regency
Regency of Gianyar
Regency Klungkung
Regency of Tabanan
Buleleng Regency
Denpasar city
Next is the list of districts that are included in the PPKM level 4 category outside of Java-Bali.
