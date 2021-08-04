PPKM Level 4 What does this mean for the latest list of regions





Jakarta – What does PPKM level 4 mean? still confuses some people. Indeed, since last Tuesday (3/8/2021), President Joko Widodo announced the extension of the implementation of PPKM level 4. “The government has decided to continue implementing the Level 4 PPKM from August 3-9 in some regencies / cities,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said, broadcast live on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday ( 2/8/2021). With this decision, a number of regions will re-apply the PPKM Level 4 rules. New regions have also moved from Category 3 to Level 4. We know that there is no detailed explanation for the level 1 to 4 categories which are now set by the government. An explanation on this subject has already been provided by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a virtual press conference on Thursday (1/7/2021). Here are the benchmarks: Level 1: The number of positive COVID-19 cases is less than 20 people per 100,000 population per week. Hospitalization at the hospital is less than 5 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is less than 1 person per 100,000 inhabitants in the region. Level 2: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is between 20 and less than 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Hospitalization in hospital between 5 to less than 10 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is less than 2 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the region. Level 3: The number of positive COVID-19 cases is approximately 50 to 150 people per 100,000 population per week. Hospitalization in the hospital between 10-30 people per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The death rate is between 2 and 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the region. Level 4: The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is more than 150 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 30 cases treated in hospital per 100,000 inhabitants and more than 5 dead cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Latest list of PPKM level 4 category regions After knowing PPKM level 4 means whata, Here is a list of regions in Indonesia that are implementing PPKM level 4 in accordance with the Ministry of Interior: DKI Jakarta: Thousand Islands Administrative District

West Jakarta Administrative City

East Jakarta Administrative City

South Jakarta Administrative City

North Jakarta Administrative City

Central Jakarta Administrative City Banten: South of the city of Tangerang

City of Tangerang

Regency of Pandeglang

Tangerang Regency

City of Cilegon West Java: Kuningan District

Regency Indramayu

Garut

Regency of Subang

Regency of Purwakarta

Regency of Bekasi

Sukabumi City

City of Depok

City of Cirebon

City of Cimahi

Bogor city

City of Bekasi

Banjar city

Bandung

Regency of Sumedang

Regency of Bogor

Regency of West Bandung

Bandung neighborhood Central Java: Regency of Pemalang

Regency of Pekalongan

Regency of Magelang

Regency of Sukoharjo

Regency of Rembang

Regency Klaten Kabupaten

Kebumen District

Banyumas

City of Tégal

Surakarta city

The town of Semarang

City of Salatiga

City of Magelang

Regency of Wonosobo

Wonogiri Kabupaten

Regency of Sragen

Regency of Semarang

Regency Purworejo

Kendal district

Regency of Karanganyar

Regency Demak

Batang district

Pekalongan city In Yogyakarta: Regency of Sleman

Regency of Bantul

Yogyakarta City

Regency of Kulonprogo

Regency of Gunungkidul East Java: Regency of Kediri

Regency of Sumenep

Tulungagung Regency

Regency of Sidoarjo

Regency of Madiun

Lamongan Regency

Gresik Kabupaten

Surabaya City

City of Mojokerto

Malang town

Madiun City

Kediri Town

City of Blitar

Stone city

Regency of Trenggalek

Regency of Ponorogo

Ngawi Kabupaten

Regency of Nganjuk

Regency of Mojokerto

Regency of Malang

Regency of Magetan

Regency of Lumajang

Regency of Jombang

Regency of Bondowoso

Regency Blitar

Regency Banyuwangi

Bangkalan Regency

Town of Probolinggo

Pasuruan City

Situbondo Kabupaten Bali: Regency of Jembrana

Bangli Kabupaten district

Regency of Karangasem

Badung Regency

Regency of Gianyar

Regency Klungkung

Regency of Tabanan

Buleleng Regency

Denpasar city Next is the list of districts that are included in the PPKM level 4 category outside of Java-Bali.

