Maulana Tanveer Thanvi joins PPP – Pakistan





KARACHI: Former Pakistani senator and leader Tehreek-i-Insaf Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi bade farewell to the ruling PTI and announced he is joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He announced his decision at a press conference after meeting with Sindh PPP chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Tuesday.

Maulana Thanvi had been elected senator on the MQM list. He joined PTI only a few months ago.

The maulana said that in addition to religious services, he would play a role in solving people’s problems in politics. Sindh is our land, here we have to live and die.

He stated that he remained in the MQM and then joined the PTI but remained inactive in the party and then joined the PML-N but the PML-N was entangled in its own problems. However, he clarified that he had no differences with any political party.

Mr Khuhro said Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq is joining the PPP and the party has welcomed him.

Now the hopes of the people are with the PPP.

Mr. Khuhro accused the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) of remaining silent about the alleged theft of 30,000 cusecs of Sindh water by the Punjab.

He added that the Guddu dam only received 100,000 cusecs and faced a shortage of 30,000 cusecs.

Irsa is a silent spectator of the theft of 30,000 cusecs of water, the PPP leader said, commenting on the water scarcity Sindh is facing. He said the federal parliamentary system is all about moving forward tolerant of one another.

According to the leader of the PPP, slandering politics and politicians has become common practice in the country.

He added that those who wanted to overthrow the government of Sindh had already been rejected by the people of Sindh and will now be rejected by the people across the country.

Responding to remarks made by former chief minister Ghulam Arbab Rahim, the PPP leader said: Rahim should first talk about the number of parties he has changed so far.

Referring to the appointment of Arbab Rahim as assistant prime minister for Sindh affairs, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan undermines the position of Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, which should be an alarm signal for the latter.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 August 2021

