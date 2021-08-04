Mamata denies Prime Minister’s ambitions, but TMC raises the tone with “Sachhe Din” and “Bengal Model” slogans

Text size:

Calcutta: Since July 26, when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi for a five-day visit, there has been a shift in social media activity at Trinamool Congress.

While the leader of Trinamool Congress has refuse with national ambitions, party grips are teeming with posters that seek to portray Mamata as Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ direct rival in 2024.

The accompanying slogans are a version of the polls developed by Team Modi for his two prime ministerial campaigns in 2014 and 2019, a deliberate offer that party leaders say is meant to remind people of the promises Modi made. not held.

There are Ab Ki Baar Didi Sarkar (vote for a government led by Didi this time), against the BJP Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar, Sachhe Din Aane Waale Hain (honest days are around the corner), derived from Achche Din Aane Waale Hain (sunny days are approaching), and the Bengal model, which is a constant evocation of the Gujarat model by the BJP, testifying to Modis’ performance as CM of the Western State.

The posters were shared on social media by senior Trinamool Congress leaders as well as ministers of state.

The Indians want to see Mother Durga destroy the demon of mismanaged government.@MamataOfficiel you go ahead we are with you#SachheDin#AbkiBaarDidiSarkar pic.twitter.com/p0vPfMaeFf – Manas Ranjan Bhunia (@mpmanasofficial) July 29, 2021

With the party rising high on its third consecutive victory in West Bengal this year, despite the high-stakes campaign unleashed by BJP’s top guns, senior leaders in Trinamool portray Mamata as a Modi killer.

They noted Mamatas’ remarks in Delhi that she had no aspirations of prime minister but wanted to help people choose the right candidate, due to her courteous nature. Mamata, they say, is the only formidable face to sew and lead an opposition front against Modi.

The stage is ready for Didi to take over. There is no other leader who can stand up to the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo, Bengal Minister Maloy Ghatak, a close colleague of Mamata’s colleague, told ThePrint.

She did it in Bengal and got a huge warrant. She is able to do this in national elections too. We saw the excitement of the general public when she was in Delhi.

Ghatak, who is Minister of Law of Bengal, accompanied Mamata on her trip to Delhi, where she met with senior leaders from different parties, including Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and called to the opposition unity against Modi in 2024.

Positive response to Didi

Mamata used the slogan ‘Sachhe Din‘in Delhi, saying the country will see them soon.

Speaking of Trinamool’s new slogans, one party leader said they were designed identically (to BJPs) to remind people of what Modi didn’t deliver.

He promised Good day, but Didi promises Sachhe Din. People need transparent government, which Didi can provide, said the top Trinamool leader, who did not want to be appointed.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, who represented the party at the Opposition meeting hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday, said this was just the start.

Since Didi traveled to Delhi and met senior leaders including Sonia to arrive, Rahul to arrive and others, we have had a very positive response. Didi said there would be a battle, and we are all soldiers. This is just the beginning. Discussions were very fruitful today, he told The Print after breakfast.

Last week, Kalyan Banerjee called Mamata the face of the opposition. You see, we will always want our leader to become the leader of the country. It is our emotion. But we can’t say that politically, he said on Tuesday. Thus, the leader will be chosen by the people in the days to come.

Substitute only for Modi

Trinamool Congressional State Secretary General Kunal Ghosh said Mamata was Modi’s only replacement.

There is no other leader who has such mass appeal. She is the only replacement for Modi and capable of leading the country. Look at his illustrious political career. She is a seven-term Member of Parliament, four-term Union Minister, which includes the Ministry of Railways, and three-term Chief Minister, he added. Modi was just a four-term chief minister when he was screened as prime minister candidate in 2014. Mamata Banerjee has better credentials, he said.

Referring to her remarks on national aspirations, Ghosh added that mass leaders like her are always courteous and kind in nature.

The people of Bengal and the country want her to be seen as the prime minister. She has proven that she is the only one who can beat Modi in a fair game. She single-handedly assassinated Modi-Shah, their army of Saffranites, the RSS and the central agencies wielding a political vendetta.

The Trinamool Congress, he said, will participate in all state elections that will take place before the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

A second senior leader who declined to be identified said Trinamool had the support of many political parties on Mamata.

It is true that the anti-BJP front cannot be sewn together without Congress, but we do not place unnecessary importance on Rahul Gandhi, added the leader. If we see its record in state and general elections, the congressional graph will decline. On the contrary, see Didis. She is the most experienced and the most pointed of the opposition.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

