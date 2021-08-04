How Chinese bulls lost $ 1 billion in weeks

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese tech stocks listed in New York, fell more than 20%.

Shares of Chinese internet groups Tencent, WeChat’s fame, and Alibaba fell 16% and 10% respectively.

the Hang Seng Index fell 8.3% while the CSI 300 Index, an index designed to track the performance of the top 300 stocks traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, fell 8%.

The sharp drop came after the Chinese Communist government became increasingly concerned about the growing weight of internet companies and the massive treasure trove of data they collect from hundreds of millions of people.

View full picture Golden Dragon Clue.

What triggered the crash?

The sale of Chinese stocks began with actions against ride-sharing giant Didi.

China’s cyberspace agency has ordered China’s largest ridesharing app to be removed from app stores just four days after it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing was the highest for a Chinese company since Alibabas in 2014.

In the aftermath of this first domino, reports of a government crackdown on the private education sector in China caused Chinese education stocks listed in the United States to fall.

Chinese education stocks in Hong Kong were also beaten, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Koolearn Technology and China Beststudy Education Group plunging more than 30% each on July 26, 2021.

Then, the Chinese antitrust regulator ordered Tencent to give up its exclusive music license rights and fined the company for anti-competitive behavior.

Market concerns have also extended to the real estate sector.

Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Groups plunged 13.4% on July 27 after announcing it would cancel a special dividend plan.

The company is one of China’s largest real estate developers in terms of sales. It has been plagued by debt problems for months amid attempts by Chinese authorities to cool the wider real estate sector with further restrictions.

Has this ever happened?

This is not the first time that China has used its power to rule in big business.

Earlier in November 2020, China suspended Ant Group’s listing for $ 37 billion, thwarting the world’s largest IPO within days of end.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced that it had suspended the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on its STAR marketplace, prompting Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong portion of the dual listing.

Why did the government engage in this regulatory crackdown?

All signs point to the determination of governments to ensure social stability, even if this leads to short-term turmoil for capital markets.

President Xi Jinping has said he will tackle platform companies that accumulate data and market power. His administration is particularly concerned with eradicating systemic risks.

China’s Cyberspace Administration, the internet watchdog, has cited data and national security as the primary reason to investigate Didi and now requires a data security review on all companies seeking listing abroad.

The government also attributes worsening social disparities to the online boom, especially in the era of the pandemic, and is working to tackle the discontent of its people.

Should this have been a surprise?

Not really.

While China has come a long way in opening up its economy (it has opened up to foreign investment and its companies compete internationally), it must be remembered despite all of this, it is not an open economy. and is quite protectionist by nature.

The Communist Party retains control of the country’s leadership, maintaining its course of socialist development.

Almost all of the large, successful Chinese companies are state-owned, and the few large, truly private companies (like Huawei, Lenovo, and Ali Baba) have strong ties to the government.

State-owned enterprises, although very efficient and competitive, dominate banking, energy and telecommunications.

What lessons on investment can we learn from this crash?

First, technology stocks are risky. Not just in China but all over the world.

The European Union has been at the forefront of tightening up the rules on major technological players.

He announced the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in 2018, which gave citizens a greater voice on what businesses can do with their data and served as an inspiration for lawmakers outside, including Brazil and Australia.

The GDPR has also spurred more discussions about data protection in the United States. Although there is no federal data privacy law yet, in 2020 California became the first state to introduce personal data rules similar to the European GDPR.

Second, qualitative factors such as regulatory changes or stability factors such as mass riots, civil war and other potential events should be taken into account when investing.

China can be best described as a communist country with a market economy veneer that makes it a high regulatory risk country.

Regulatory risk in China’s internet industry is expected to remain high, according to Fitch Ratings, as the government moves to ban certain monopoly acts to protect market competition and protect user interests through antitrust regulations and sanctions. antimonopolies.

With little visibility into governments’ next move, many investors could face a high level of risk.

While investing is not exactly risk free, “investing in companies in different regions could soften the shock of a downturn or regulatory shock like China’s.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.