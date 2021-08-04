Starmer says COP26 climate talks may fail as Boris Johnson goes missing





Boris Johnson is “out of action” ahead of the vital COP26 climate summit in Scotland later this year, Keir Starmer warns. The Labor leader says the November talks in Glasgow are likely to fail because the Prime Minister is more interested in “sound clips” than in leadership. His comments precede a visit to Glasgow, where he will promote Labor’s own policies to reduce emissions. Mr Johnson is also making a rare trip north of the border on Wednesday, although Downing Street was silent on his route. Ahead of his own visit, Mr Starmer pledged to meet the Labor Party’s target of achieving the substantial majority of greenhouse gas emission reductions by 2030, as outlined in the latest election manifesto of the left. With just under three months before the world’s attention focused on CO26, Starmer accused the government of lacking ambition on the climate crisis. As host of the summit, the world looks to Britain, he wrote in The Guardian. We can’t afford to miss this moment, but I’m afraid we will. He added: Across the world, unusual weather events show dystopia is not on the horizon. It is here today, all around us, he writes. At this crucial moment, our Prime Minister is absent from the fight, while his climate critic is busy advising people to freeze their leftover bread. “When the issues at stake are so great, it is truly irresponsible that the answer is so small. The government has come under fire for its climate policy and rhetoric in recent days. COP26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton has come under fire after suggesting people avoid rinsing their plates before putting them in the dishwasher to help cut emissions. Earlier this week Mr Stratton, a former journalist, revealed that she continued to use a diesel car as she had to make long trips to Scotland, Wales and Gloucestershire for family visits. His remarks were condemned by climate activists and electric car experts, who said the vehicles are suitable for longer trips with good planning. Labor also warned that ministers’ decision to remove the green house subsidy had cost 90,000 jobs. The grant was a central part of Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ 2020 employment plan, which promised a green recovery to improve 600,000 homes and support 100,000 green jobs. But by the time it closed in March 2021, only 63,000 households had benefited from it, and a new job analysis found only 10,000 jobs had been created. Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell described the project as a mess from the start. Once again, the government is too promising and not delivering enough, its failures hampering our recovery from Covid and costing vital jobs, she said.

