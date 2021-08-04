BJP ally Ajsu-P urges Modi to conduct caste-based census | Ranchi News





Ranchi: The chorus for increased bookings of jobs and courses for other backward castes (OBCs) and a caste-based census is growing in Jharkhand, days after the ruling Congress has raised the issue to pressure his own coalition government to initiate action in this regard.

On Tuesday, Ajsu-P, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a caste-based census in 2021, stressing that it was imperative to analyze the real population. Such a census would make it possible to better understand the current social condition of the different sections of the population according to their caste and their beliefs in the country.

The census would help the government to formulate stronger policies for the overall improvement of society, reads Ajsu-Ps chief Sudesh Mahto’s letter to the prime minister.

In his letter, Mahto called on Modi to reconsider the recent announcement by Union governments to Parliament in response to a question that the Center has agreed in principle not to conduct a caste-based census except for ST and SC.

There are several other backward caste groups that have yet to receive social justice. Any plan and policy developed for the welfare of the people would only be successful if the true image is known. We therefore ask you to reconsider the decision and conduct a broad caste-based census in the country, including Jharkhand, the letter reads.

A similar request is also made by Jharkhand OBC Arakshan Manch, a group that is fighting an increase in the OBC reserve of jobs from 14% to 27% in the state on Tuesday, during its outreach program.

Kailash Yadav, the group’s chairman, said he separately called Congress leaders and Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and submitted a charter of demands.

The two ministers assured us to address the issues with Chief Minister Hemant Soren soon, Yadav said, adding that his group also requested that their questions be submitted at the next cabinet meeting.

Notably, the JMM and Congress had promised to increase the reservation of OBCs in jobs to 27% in the 2019 legislative elections in their poll manifestos.

