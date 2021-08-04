Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths from covid-19





Jakarta, Aug 4 (EFE) .- Indonesia, one of the global epicenters of covid-19, surpassed 100,000 deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, with more than 3.5 million infections in total, while authorities are rethinking the strategy to achieve herd immunity with the delta variant force vaccines. The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added 1,747 new deaths to official statistics, which leaves the number of deaths at 100,636 since the start of the pandemic, although the limited number of tests for a population of 270 million brings experts to think that the real number is much higher. The country has recorded 34,251 infections in the past 24 hours, numbers which confirm the downward trend from recent weeks, when they reached over 50,000 infections per day, but which continue to keep the health system at bay. its limit while the vaccination proceeds more slowly. provided that. The virulence of the delta variant has led government officials to recognize that it is unrealistic to achieve group immunity through vaccines, so for now the country is focusing on restrictive measures that reduce infections. In this sense, the country’s president, Joko Widodo, announced on Monday the extension of an additional week of measures to stop the contagion of covid-19, until August 9. The measures, which include travel restrictions and encourage working from home, went into effect on July 3 for the islands of Java and Bali, although a few towns across the Indonesian archipelago were added afterwards. Meanwhile, vaccination is behind the official schedule and so far just over 21 million Indonesians or 10 percent of the 208 million Indonesians among the vaccineable population have the full schedule, while 48 another million, or 23 percent, received a dose. To the gravity of the general situation is added the high mortality rate among children, with more than 800 minors killed since the start of the pandemic. EFE sh-esj / raa / rml EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agence EFE SA.

