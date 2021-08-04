(LEAD) NK officials attend Russian Embassy exhibit and resume diplomacy in person





(ATTN: statement by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of NK ADD in paragraphs 5-6)

SEOUL, Aug. 04 (Yonhap) – North Korean officials attended a photo exhibition hosted by the Russian embassy in Pyongyang and highlighted their cooperative ties, state media showed on Wednesday, reporting the resumption by Pyongyang of in-person diplomacy suspended due to coronavirus.

The photo exhibition took place on Tuesday “to mark the 20th anniversary of President Kim Jong-il’s historic visit to Russia and the 10th anniversary of his visit to Siberia and the Far East,” according to the central news agency Korean.

Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, ruled North Korea until his death in 2011.

Participants, including Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon-il, hailed the leaders’ trips to Russia as “important events which have made a remarkable contribution” to advancing Pyongyang-Moscow relations and ensuring peace. peace and security in the region, he added.

In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website, Im said North Korea and Russia have strengthened their ties in various fields, including politics and business, and that ties will continue to grow in the to come up.

“It is the firm position of our republican government that we will inherit and advance the friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, rich in a long history and tradition from a strategic point of view, and in accordance with the demands. of our time, ”he added.

North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic anti-virus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict travel restrictions.

Signals have been detected that Pyongyang is resuming its long-suspended in-person diplomacy.

In June, North Korea sent diplomats to a similar photo exhibition held at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the 2nd anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20210804001451325 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos