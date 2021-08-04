Farmers Pass Sham Parliament to Protest Three Laws | Latest India News





At Jantar Mantar, an 18th century observatory in India’s national capital, a mock farmers’ parliament is in session, barely a mile from the actual parliament of India. Lawmakers in the simulation unanimously approve a range of laws, ranging from repealing real-world anti-farmer laws to enacting legal guarantees for assured farm prices. The protests in New Delhi by agricultural unions against three agricultural laws enacted by the Modi government last year are full of colorful acts of high symbolism, supported by nearly 200 farmers from various food bolus states. Elsewhere in the hinterland, however, agricultural unions are preparing to fiercely resist the agricultural policies of the government led by Narendra Modi. The protests have long radiated, after starting in November 2020, from Punjab to Haryana and Rajasthan, and especially Uttar Pradesh, a political barometer which must face the legislative elections next year. At first glance, farmers have had little success in convincing the government to abolish three laws that provide for freer agricultural markets, allowing large supermarkets and food companies to source their supplies directly from farmers. Aside from the issue of repealing the laws, we are ready to discuss any provision of the laws at any time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said twice last month. The Modi government argued that laws are important to boost rural investment and farm income. Farmers say the new laws will expose them to exploitation by big buyers. They prefer to rely on heavily regulated government-backed markets, which are not free from corruption, but allow farmers to get guaranteed prices for grain. Farmers demanded a flagship law that will legally guarantee benchmark rates, called minimum support prices, for all products, regardless of market conditions. You will see the impact (of peasant unrest) in the elections. Please be patient, said Rakesh Tikait, who represents the Bharatiya Kisan Union group. Behind the curtains, strategies are emerging to campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which reigns both in the Center and in states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Farmers from both states participate heavily in the protests. A core of farm leaders forms the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization that coordinates protests that are now well organized in at least four major states: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The first two are governed by the BJP. We say repeal these laws. The government is not listening. We oppose the BJP because it introduced these laws and refuses to abandon them. Tikait makes it clear that he will work to defeat BJP. His organization has planned for at least 100 mahapanchayats, or traditional clan-based rural gatherings, in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow ko Dilli banayenge (Will turn Lucknow into another Delhi, he said. The BJP, which won a landslide victory in the 2017 parliamentary elections and won 76% of the seats in recent polls of local bodies, hopes that his policy in favor of farmers will bear fruit. The political fallout (of these protests) is not of great concern. Measures taken by the government to improve farm incomes will help counter any negative fallout, said Gopal Aggarwal, the BJP’s national spokesperson for economic affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/farmers-enact-a-mock-parliament-to-protest-agricultural-laws-101628016632241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos