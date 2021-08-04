Indonesia hits grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths





JAKARTA, Aug.4 (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the country’s health ministry, with the Southeast Asian nation representing recently one in five deaths worldwide. Indonesia has been grappling with a wave of coronavirus infections and deaths from the highly contagious Delta variant for a month as the country quickly became the coronavirus epicenter in Asia. On Wednesday, data showed the total number of infections in Indonesia had reached 3.53 million, while deaths rose from 1,747 to 100,636, although public health experts believe the true toll is likely to be a lot. higher. “Indonesia needs a full audit of deaths from COVID,” said Defriman Djafri, epidemiologist at Andalas University of Padang in West Sumatra, citing a suboptimal response to health care. health. Delays in hospital treatment that could have caused preventable deaths from COVID-19 and the rate of comorbidity should be investigated, he added. Indonesia’s coroanvirus toll was around 50,000 at the end of May, meaning deaths have doubled since then. Testing and tracing deficiencies further worsened the death toll, said Masdalina Pane of the Association of Indonesian Epidemiologists. “Patients come to the hospital in serious or critical condition,” she said, adding, “They come to the hospital to die.” Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, has the 12th highest cumulative death toll from the virus in the world, behind countries such as the United States, India and Brazil, according to data collected by a Reuters COVID-19 tracker. The country also currently leads the world in the average daily number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in five deaths, the data shows. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week that there were positive signs that Indonesia’s devastating second wave had reached its peak, especially in parts of the densely populated island of Java, although concerns remain for other regions, and remote islands in particular. Even though cases have started to decline in some areas, President Joko Widodo said social mobility restrictions introduced in early July would remain in place until August 9 in designated areas, including Jakarta. Launching an ambitious campaign in January to immunize 208 million people by next year, the largest country in Southeast Asia has so far vaccinated less than 11% of that target, hampered by problems of supply and logistics as well as reluctance to vaccinate. In a bid to speed up the rollout, the health ministry said this week that people without IDs could also get vaccinated, a move meant to reach the country’s most vulnerable. Additional reports by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

