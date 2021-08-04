Emmanuel Macron refuses to meet Boris Johnson as the French “cross the street to fight” | Politics | New





Diplomats have been trying to hold a high-level summit between Boris Johnson and the French president for months in a bid to restore the relationship. But it was reported that the French were refusing to agree on a date, a source calling the cross-Channel ties “appalling”. A senior diplomatic source told The Times newspaper: “The government has reached out to try to organize a summit but the French are not interested.

“They just said it was no use.” Normally, cordial relations with France have been at a breaking point since Britain voted to renounce its membership of the European Union in June 2016. President Macron is known as a hard-line supporter in the bloc’s fight against Brexit and has often used his position to make life difficult for our prime ministers. A senior government source said there was a view that “elements of the French system are essentially crossing the streets to fight every day.”

Recent disputes over post-Brexit fishing rights, cross-Channel migration, AstraZeneca vaccine supply and safety, and coronavirus quarantine restrictions have plunged relations to a new low. French ministers were enraged by what they saw as the government’s attempts to talk about the rapid success of its vaccine deployment, as the EU’s own agenda faltered. But politicians and officials in London quickly found themselves enraged when President Macron questioned the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab developed at Oxford, saying it was “near ineffective” on people over 65. Paris also disapproved of Britain’s refusal to back the EU in its bitter row with the Anglo-Swedish drug giant over the supply of its vaccine to member states.

The ministers privately accused France of trying to block exports of the Pfizer vaccine to our shores in the wake of the feud. Relations continued to crumble in May when France threatened to cut Jersey’s electricity supply amid a dispute over fishing rights. Prime Minister Johnson eventually sent a Royal Navy gunboat to the area to keep the peace as dozens of unruly French fishing vessels descended on the island’s largest port. And a month later, at the G7 summit in Cornwall, Downing Street embarrassed President Macron by briefing details of a private meeting with Mr Johnson. MUST READ: We have warned you! Port of Dublin boss criticizes over-preparation for Brexit

A senior government source said: “Both sides would recognize that the bilateral relationship is frayed and not where we want it to be. “There is a bit of an opinion that elements of the French system are essentially crossing the streets to fight every day. Part of this comes from the European Commission, but we see that it is carried by French voices in the EU. “We all want this barnacle off the boat. There is a huge desire on our side to be of service. Summits are traditionally held every two years in order to maintain harmonious Franco-English ties. But the last one took place in January 2018 and despite intense work behind the scenes, neither side was able to agree on a date or an agenda.

