What the tech crackdown in Beijing really consists of

This caused the stock price of delivery giant Meituan, which was already under investigation for suspected monopoly behavior, to fall. In separate statements in recent months, Alibaba, DiDi and Meituan have said they will cooperate with authorities and work to improve their compliance systems.

The government crackdown heralds a new era of tougher surveillance that businesses won’t be able to avoid by registering in Cayman or hiring in California.

The world’s two largest economies appear to be heading down different paths as they grapple with the sprawling power that private tech companies have amassed. The authoritarian hue is a risky fulcrum for some in and around China’s tech industry – and others see a chance for the country to gain an advantage over its main geopolitical rival.

China is now taking the lead in setting limits around the power of big tech, said Thomas Tsao, co-founder of Gobi Partners, a Shanghai-based venture capital firm. People are missing the big picture – they’re trying a new model.

Cheng Wei, left, and Jean Liu, Chairman and CEO of DiDi. The rideshare company is one of a number of tech giants targeted by the Chinese government. Getty

Since the late 1990s, China has emulated Silicon Valley’s approach to innovation. Aided by Western capital and a generation of Elon Musk-like entrepreneurs – many of whom were educated abroad – the country has seen Chinese versions of eBay and Amazon (Alibaba), AOL and Facebook (Tencent) and Google (Baidu) skyrocketed, while the government took a permissive approach to their behavior and largely shielded them from American competitors.

At first, Chinese companies duplicated services that were not available in the country or were not suited to it, but they have long since ceased to be mere imitators of Silicon Valley rivals and outsmart now frequently global competition.

So-called super apps, including Tencents WeChat and Alibabas Alipay, also created by Ma and her team, handle everything from on-demand transport to food delivery to paying utility bills. There is nothing like it in the United States. Apple, Facebook and Snapchat are rushing to mimic the functionality of these and other Chinese apps, instead of the other way around.

Full alignment with Chinese leadership is essential to operate in China. Alicia Garcia-Herrero, economist, Natixis

Much like in the United States, unhindered growth led to increasingly powerful tech companies and CEOs who, operating with surprising independence, were unafraid to use their power.

China’s biggest tech companies have periodically forced smaller competitors into their platforms or pushed them to sell. Ma and other titans have become cultural rock stars. He even started dressing like a rock star at loud Alibaba events, wearing a mohawk wig, leather jacket and guitar, and spoke out on social issues.

Some consider the crackdown on Alibaba and DiDi – along with actions against dozens of other tech companies – long overdue.

Andy Tian, ​​who led Google’s China mobile strategy in the 2000s and is now CEO of Beijing social media start-up Asian Innovations Group, says it will be positive for innovation and that competition in China will be fiercer than the United States, as small businesses will benefit from policies that hold back larger competitors.

Angela Zhang, Director of the Hong Kong Universitys Center for Chinese Law and author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism: How China’s Rise To Challenge Global Regulation, says the intervention will reshape China’s tech industry faster than it could happen elsewhere.

The case against Alibaba took only four months for the Chinese antitrust authority, while it will take years for US and European regulators to attack tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon, which are ready to fight tooth and nail, she said.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has become a rock star and even dressed up in person at a corporate event. PA

Lillian Li, newsletter founder Chinese characteristics, considers the disruption as a rebalancing of the dynamics, redrawing the borders.

I don’t think the Chinese government is here to destroy the tech giants, she said. After decades of an all-permissible philosophy, China wanted to remind its tech industry what it can and cannot do.

If China abandons the Silicon Valley model, what will it replace it with? Insiders suggest it will be less founder-focused and more China-centric.

US antitrust action often focuses on strengthening consumer protection, but the Chinese crackdown is ultimately aimed at protecting government policy.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, a Hong Kong economist at Natixis investment bank, notes that neither Huawei nor ZTE, which together have a lock in the Chinese telecommunications network market, have been targeted so far, possibly because that they maintain closer ties with government officials.

Full alignment with Chinese leadership is essential to operate in China, she said.

President Xis’ government has outlined the sectors it wants to prioritize, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Xi has called the data collected by his tech industry a critical and strategic resource and has been striving to exploit it for years.

Following a 2015 mandate, the cities of Guiyang in Shanghai have set up data exchanges that facilitate the transfer of anonymized information between companies. This could lead to a nationalized data sharing system that serves as a sort of digital public infrastructure, putting a huge amount of data in the hands of central governments.

The danger of this approach is that it could have a chilling effect on innovation. As one Chinese unicorn founder puts it, this new Chinese technological model would help curb some overly creative ideas. While this is an endorsement, it can also be interpreted as a terribly restrictive view of innovation.

The war for control of data could also threaten the Cayman Islands’ status as a bridge between the superpowers.

William Kirby, a Harvard professor specializing in Chinese business studies, notes that Washington has passed a law that threatens to write off the actions of Chinese companies that fail to submit documentation for audits, potentially exposing data that China wants to keep for itself – same.

China has already signaled that it will make it more difficult for Chinese companies to list in US markets, limiting their ability to expand and raise capital outside Asia. It’s all a lose-lose proposition, Kirby says.

If the crackdown makes it harder for China’s biggest companies to expand, the beneficiaries could be the US tech giants.

The outlook for regulation in the United States remains uncertain and dominant players in Silicon Valley may continue to buy out future rivals, winning globally. Of course, if they do so by stifling start-ups that could become rivals, it could end up depriving the United States of useful innovations just because Google or Facebook finds them threatening.

The cost of China’s activation of the technology is also borne by its future business leaders who, after years of admiring the founders of DiDi and Alibaba, now have to figure out how to think differently.

A China-based start-up founder, who requested anonymity to speak openly about a politically sensitive topic, said tech companies would likely be more cautious in deploying riskier products, act with more respect for CCP policy and might try to avoid developing so large, lest they attract unwanted attention from the government.

Yet another entrepreneur who has operated for years in China scoffs at this notion. No one will say, Oh, maybe I shouldn’t get too fat because then I risk being shut down by the government, the entrepreneur said.

If I get to this point, where I am so tall that the government is shutting me down, it’s amazing. It means I won. It means I’m the next Jack Ma.

Bloomberg Business Week