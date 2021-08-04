HMI calls for protest to surround palace-DPR, Jokowi is seen as a failure





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian Students Association Executive Council (HMI PB) Abdul Muis Amiruddin called on the general chairman of the IHM Coordination Council (Badko) across Indonesia to organize protests ahead of the two years of leadership.Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin. This call is set out in instruction letter number 144 / A / Sek / 12/1443 dated August 2, 2021. According to them, President and Vice-President Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin who are facing the Covid crisis -19 failed to realize the rights of the people. “We, the administrators of the Islamic Students’ Association, declare that President Joko Widodo and Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin and his cabinet are considered failures,” the letter of instruction concludes. PB HMI led by Pj. Abdul Muis Amiruddin then called on HMI executives in the regions to act from August 6 to 13. Recommended action points range from the State Palace to the House of Representatives. “The peak action of August 16, 2021 was carried out in the building of the Regional People’s Representative Council (DPRD)”, as stated in the letter, Wednesday (4/8). Head of Higher Education, Student Affairs and Youth, PB HMI led by Abdul Muis Amiruddin, Rich Hilman Bimantika confirmed the letter of instruction. According to Hilman, his party takes into account the concerns of people who have limitations in conveying their aspirations to government. His party then reacted by organizing demonstrations. “We are responding in the form of concrete actions, demonstrations,” Hilman said when contacted. CNNindonesia.com, Wednesday (4/8). Hilman said the PB HMI has released executives in the regions to choose the time of action from August 6 to 13. His party also called on Badko HMI to hold a summit in front of their respective regional DPRD offices on August 16. Meanwhile, PB HMI will organize an action in front of the MPR-DPR RI building. As a lighter, PB HMI also plans to hold an action at the Merdeka Palace on Friday (6/8). “A point of action has emerged, namely the State Palace. Jabodetabek-Banten will join us on the 6th or we are still waiting for that until tonight,” Hilman explained. According to Hilman, so far there have been a number of HMI coordinating bodies (badko) in the regions that have confirmed that they will take action on August 6. The badko include North Sumatra, DKI Jakarta, South Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, and Central Kalimantan. His party knew that the police did not allow this action because it was still in the implementation of PPKM level 4, so it was impossible to give the authorization. However, he sent a notification. “But in the law it is explained that it is not a permit, just a notification,” he said. (iam / ain)



