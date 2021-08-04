Boris Johnson’s argument against indyref2 will “disappear”, says John Curtice





BORIS Johnson’s argument against owning indyref2 “will be won”, according to Britain’s leading polling expert.

Professor Sir John Curtice, of the University of Strathclyde, warned the Prime Minister during his visit to Scotland that he could no longer use the pandemic as an excuse not to hold another vote.

The Tory leader came to the north as part of efforts to strengthen the Union, although he publicly rejected an invitation to meet with the prime minister. Curtice, speaking to the Express, predicted a “game of chess” next year when the Covid crisis is likely to cease to be the major problem in people’s lives. “If the pandemic is coming to an end and the UK government seems to be among the cheerleaders to say the pandemic is coming to an end, then the arguments that you can’t hold a referendum anytime soon because of the pandemic will disappear. , said the professor. READ MORE: Boris Johnson ‘absolutely right’ to reject Nicola Sturgeon talks, says Douglas Ross “They will go away especially as the UK government will no longer be able to pursue this argument due to its own position on the subject that” we are waiting to see and everything is very uncertain, we are waiting to see what happens during the winter. “But certainly at this time next year, the reasonable bet is that the pandemic will no longer be a significant strain on social and political life. “At this point the game of chess begins and we wait and see where the polls are when the game of chess begins. “And we are waiting to see how the game of chess is played. But it is a complicated game of chess.” The Scottish government has pledged to maintain indyref2 during the legislature, once the coronavirus crisis is ‘over’. There are reports that SNP members will be invited to support a new campaign for independence at the party’s next conference. Curtice noted that Sturgeon is under pressure from the Yes movement on promises to push for a second plebiscite. He added: “It will be as impossible for Nicola Sturgeon not to hold a referendum as it would have been suggested to Johnson not to pursue Brexit after December 2019. “They are both blocked by very particular electorates who have a very particular vision. “And then we see what happens.” Over the weekend, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the UK government would not oppose a plebiscite if it was the “established will” of the Scottish people. But he added: “I just don’t think it’s fair, and the public doesn’t think it’s fair, to ask that question right now.” Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, pointed out that the will of the Scottish people was expressed in the May election in Holyrood, when a pro-Yes majority was elected in Parliament.

