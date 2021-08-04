Viral instructions for Jokowi demo, denies PB HMI manager Raihan Ariatama





Jakarta – Viral circulating on social media, a letter of instruction from the board of directors of the Association of Islamic Students (PB HMI) who called for demonstrations on August 6, 13 and 16, 2021. The PB HMI leadership led by General President Raihan Ariatama denied that his party had issued the letter of instructions. Letters in circulation are letters of instruction addressed to the General Chairman of the Indonesian HMI Coordinating Council and to the General Chairman of the Indonesian HMI Branches. In the letter, it was stated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had failed to respect the rights of Indonesian citizens during the pandemic. For this reason, a simultaneous demonstration will take place which they call #AgustusMerdeka. The letter was signed by Acting President Abdul Muis Amiruddin and Secretary General M Akbar Hanubun. The letter is dated August 2, 2021/23 Zulhijah 1442 H. PB Social Affairs and Community Welfare Manager HMI, Imam R Nasution, said that HMI under the leadership of Ketum Raihan Ariatama never published the letter. He assured that HMI would not conduct demonstrations, especially during PPKM level 4 masses in several regions, including DKI Jakarta. “We from PB HMI did not participate in the great action of the 6th, 13th and even 16th, because at the moment we, from PB HMI, especially in the social protection sector, are focusing on social agendas, such as distribution of assistance, community advocacy in treating PPKM to cut their eyes off. the COVID-19 chain, ”the imam said when contacted on Wednesday (4/8/2021). “We reiterate that we will not issue the protest instructions because we must work together for a strong and growing Indonesia in this month of independence,” he said. The imam said that there was a group of people claiming to be the administrators of PB HMI. However, the imam pointed out that the results of the XXXI congress in Surabaya established Raihan Ariatama as the general chairman of the BP. HMI. “For me, this does not need to be debated as the public already knows who opened and attended the event in Surabaya, which is currently headed by General President Raihan Ariatama,” he said. Head of Social Affairs and Community Welfare of PB HMI, Imam Rinaldi Nasution. Photo: doc. special Head of Social Affairs and Community Welfare of PB HMI, Imam Rinaldi Nasution. Photo: doc. special Also discover ‘Mahfud: No’ Jokowi End Game ‘Demo, We Meet the Provocateurs’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (aik / tor)

