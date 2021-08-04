Politics
Boris Johnson urged to save Geronimo the alpaca
Boris Johnson has been called on to step in and put an end to the death of Geronimo the Alpaca, who is due to be shot on Thursday.
Helen Macdonald lost a High Court appeal last month to prevent Geronimo from being killed after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB).
The veterinary nurse, who breeds the species on her farm in South Gloucestershire, has been engaged in a legal battle with the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) since 2017.
The farm had tested negative for bovine tuberculosis in New Zealand, but when Helen accepted a voluntary test as part of national disease surveillance, the result came back positive.
Defra decided to conduct a second test in November 2017, which also came back positive, and Geronimo was assigned to slaughter.
Under the Animal Health Act 1981, Defra’s secretary of state need only suspect the presence of the disease to order the animals to be slaughtered and limit its spread.
After losing his initial High Court candidacy in 2019, a district judge signed a destruction order in May 2021 to allow the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) to seize Geronimo.
Macdonald’s latest attempt to secure a reprieve for the six-year-old was rejected by a judge, Judge Griffiths, who said it was necessary to protect oneself from the serious consequences of tuberculosis.
The second warrant to be issued for the death of the New Zealand alpaca is due to begin on August 5.
Macdonald has now turned to the Prime Minister for help, saying he might be the only chance to reverse the decision.
She said: At the moment, I don’t know what else I can do. They (Defra) won’t hear me.
Asked Boris Johnson to intervene to solve this problem and stop the order of slaughter.
The whole industry is armed because it really is the senseless destruction of an innocent animal, she added.
They have a choice here. They don’t have to kill him; they could at least test it first.
A crowdfunding page set up in July to help pay for legal fees has now raised nearly 18,000, while a petition to save Geronimos life has so far been signed by more than 7,500 people.
MPs also intervened to urge ministers to reverse the decision to kill Geronimo this week.
Tory backbench Andrea Jenkyns reportedly wrote to Environment Secretary George Eustice about the troubling case, telling him it was highly unlikely that Geronimo had contracted tuberculosis.
Jenkyns reportedly told Eustice that killing Geronimo unfortunately appears to be a case of bureaucratic red tape and urged him to allow Geronimo to live a happy life.
Macdonald claims Defra lied about Geronimo’s tests.
His lawyer, Cathryn McGahey QC, said the positive test results were skewed after undergoing several faster, but less accurate, skin tests for bTB tuberculosis, which the lawyer said was like the bovine equivalent of a lateral flow test and said Geronimo should be tested again. .
But Ned Westaway, for Apha, who is part of Defra, said a third test would be in vain.
He added: It may take years for the disease to progress and it is on this basis that we maintain our suspicion that Geronimo has TB.
Macdonald said there would likely be a standoff between her and Defra agents if the warrant were executed this week.
She said: I don’t want Geronimos at the last moments to be caught by a man who will put a gun to his temple before he is shot, but then I don’t want to consent to his being euthanized.
It is not the choice at all.
Defra will have 30 days from the warrant start date to kill Geronimo.
A Defra spokesperson said: Bovine tuberculosis causes devastation and distress for farmers and rural communities and that is why we must do all we can to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.
