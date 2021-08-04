Indo Covid restrictions expand as death toll rises | Daily Express Online





Indo Covid restrictions expand as death toll rises















Gravediggers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim to bury it in a cemetery in Palembang. JAKARTA: Indonesia will extend its strict restrictions on mobility in major cities in Java, Bali and elsewhere densely populated, as deaths from Covid-19 rise despite the drop in new infections, the government said this week. The partial lockdowns that have been in place since July 3 will be extended for at least a week until August 9, President Joko Widodo said in a speech. “Even if there have been improvements, the development of files is still very dynamic and fluctuating. We need to stay alert to control Covid-19 cases, ”Widodo said. “To reduce the burden on the population related to restrictions on mobility and economic activities, the government will continue to accelerate the distribution of social assistance. “ PUBLICITY Indonesia recorded an average of 39,000 new cases per day last week, up from a peak of around 50,000 in mid-July. The country’s seven-day moving average for confirmed daily infections is now lower than that of the United States and India, according to Our World in Data at the University of Oxford. However, Indonesia’s daily death toll is more alarming, averaging 1,789 over the past week, up from around 1,000 in mid-July. It leads the world in the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 over the past week, followed by Brazil, Russia and India, according to Our World in Data. Southeast Asia’s largest economy reported 22,404 new infections and 1,568 new deaths on Monday, bringing its total to 3.46 million cases and 97,291 deaths. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the major cities of Java and Bali are still reporting most cases and deaths, including Jakarta and its suburbs as well as the provincial capitals of West, Central and East Java. and their surroundings. While hospitals in these regions are seeing bed occupancy rates drop for Covid-19 patients, Sadikin has partially attributed the high number of deaths to late hospital admissions due to the reluctance of many patients to seek treatment. seek treatment until their condition deteriorates. “Before [the latest peak], the deaths occurred after an average of eight days in hospital. Now the average is three to four days, ”the Minister of Health said. PUBLICITY Jakarta-based watchdog LaporCovid-19 recently reported at least 2,313 Covid-19 deaths outside hospitals between June 1 and July 21, attributing most of the deaths to overcrowded hospitals rejecting patients. Indonesia has continued to adjust its lockdown policy since the start of the pandemic and is now calling the restriction measures “PPKM”, with the government dividing the regions of the archipelago into four levels of PPKM. Level 4 is the strictest and level 1 is the most lenient. Below Level 4, which remains in place across much of Java, non-essential workers are required to work entirely from home and shopping malls are closed except for supermarkets and pharmacies inside. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said level 4 PPKM is currently in place in 45 cities and regencies outside of Java and Bali, where the Delta variant has fueled an increase in the number of cases, putting straining local hospitals and causing deaths. These include the capitals of the provinces of North Sumatra, Riau, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and Papua. By replicating emergency measures in Java and Bali, the government is setting up special task forces to ensure oxygen supplies in some of those provinces, Sadikin said. As dozens of hospitals in those provinces have reported oxygen shortages, the health minister has asked regional governments to open more isolation facilities. He added that the government had sent 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States across Indonesia, and urged regional health agencies to administer them immediately as a booster vaccine for health workers. As of Monday, 20.9 million Indonesians had been fully immunized and 47.7 million others had received their first vaccines, nearly 8% and 18% of the population, respectively. Sadikin said Indonesia has so far received around 90 million doses of the vaccine, mostly from China’s Sinovac. The country expects to receive more than 70 million doses each in August and September to meet its goal of immunizing 1 million people per day, up from hundreds of thousands per day in July. He added that Indonesia is seeking to follow in South Africa’s footsteps by partnering with the World Health Organization as a technology transfer center for mRNA vaccines – the technology used in vaccines. by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech – through state vaccine maker Bio Farma. The WHO announced last week that it had formed a consortium with some South African entities to establish a technology transfer center “to address the global imbalance in manufacturing capacity for Covid-19 vaccines.”



