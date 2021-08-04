Politics
Labor accused Boris Johnson of blatant hypocrisy over global education
At the World Education Summit on July 29, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said investing in education is the best investment we can make in the future of humanity.
A week later, however, there is scathing criticism from Labor, after the summit missed its $ 1 billion fundraising target – raising $ 4 billion over the next five years, up from $ 5 billion. expected dollars.
Government sources point out that the target is 5 years and claim that at the last summit not all the money was collected in one go.
But the UK government’s failure to galvanize support comes against the backdrop of official development assistance (ODA) budget cuts, with the foreign aid commitment made in the 2019 Conservative manifesto dropping from zero to zero. 7% of gross national income at 0.5%.
Labor analyzed the impact of the decision and found that it will include 28% cuts to education funding this year.
Preet Kaur Gill MP, shadow secretary of Labor for International Development, said: “The Prime Minister talks about the importance of education while continuing his plans to cut aid to education programs. His blatant hypocrisy knows no bounds.
“Under Boris Johnson, our allies and detractors know that Britain is no longer interested in being a leader on the world stage. It’s no wonder the UK has failed to galvanize other countries and raise $ 5 billion for global education.
While asserting the importance of investing in education in the world’s poorest countries, the UK pledged just £ 430million over five years at the G7 group of nations summit in June, below the £ 600million that advocates said was needed.
This has forced non-governmental organizations to cut back on their education programs. According to Labor, among those who have been completely cut off are:
- StirEducation, a primary education program in Uganda
- UK Bangladesh Education Trust, which put the whole organization at risk
- EdUKAid inclusive education project in Tanzania, meaning 300 children with disabilities will no longer receive support
- Investing in Adolescent Girls in Rwanda, a four-year project that was expected to reach over 150,000 girls and 50,000 boys, including 8,000 adolescents with disabilities.
Labor criticism was echoed by NGOs, which said girls would be disproportionately affected by the “devastating” cuts. Reports show that less than 40% of countries provide girls and boys with equal access to education, that 9 million girls worldwide will never set foot in a classroom and 132 million girls are not. educated.
James Harcourt, director of partnerships and philanthropy at MSI Reproductive Choices, told PoliticsHome that about 23 million teenage girls want contraception, but don’t have access to it. “It is important that governments and donors begin to come together and recognize the critical role reproductive choice plays in supporting girls’ retention in education,” he said.
The decision to cut ODA was taken because of the damage done to the UK economy by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Harcourt suggested that meant there had been a double cut in place, one caused by the contraction of the economy, and the other the 0.2% drop in the annual aid budget. .
He says it’s a bogus economy: “It costs MSI two cents a day to provide a teenage girl with reproductive health services. It allows her to complete her education, pursue a career, and truly begin to break this cycle of poverty that faces generations of women in many societies. “
“There is a real risk that this pushes back gender equity again, as we will once again enter another generational cycle of poverty, from which it will be extremely difficult for women to come out,” he added. .
A recent written ministerial statement from the Foreign Secretary said the UK would focus aid spending on key UK government poverty reduction priorities, including getting more girls into school and tackling global threats such as climate change and recovery from Covid-19. Funding for the education of children in conflict zones has also increased.
How are the cuts piling up in women’s programs:
However, Anna Darling of Plan International UK said the UK was the only government to cut its aid budget at a time of unprecedented global national crisis. She added, “This will impact millions of girls with disabilities and other learners who are the most marginalized and most at risk of being left behind. “
She also highlighted the increase since the start of the pandemic in gender-based violence, child abuse, unwanted pregnancies and the additional burden of care that often falls on housewives and disproportionately on adolescent girls in particular.
Darling said schooling is a “revolving door” and “as their time in school is interrupted by different shocks and events and in this case COVID lockdowns, this puts them more at risk of dropping out of school altogether. “.
A spokesperson for Action Aid also said there was a return on investment in access to education – “every additional year of school that a teenage girl can complete will increase her income by 20%” , while with better education, young girls are less likely to give birth in adolescence, which reduces infant and maternal mortality.
They added that with increased education there was a decrease in child marriage, while education helps women in poorer areas take on leadership roles, including political positions.
There are also questions around the transparency of the cuts. Plan International UK has suggested that the actual cut in education could reach up to 40%. Darling said: “The government lacks transparency, but right now we need the government to work with us and provide that transparency, so that we understand the scale and extent of the cuts.”
A spokesperson for FCDO said: “$ 5 billion has always been a 5-year goal. At this summit, we secured unprecedented pledges from donors, providing the biggest boost ever to educational opportunities for children around the world.
“The UK is the largest bilateral donor to the replenishment of the Global Partnership for Education. We have committed £ 430million, which is our highest commitment to date with a 15% increase.
Additional Reports: Adam Payne
