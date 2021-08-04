Indonesia-Iran relations at the time of Covid-19

TEHRAN – The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and Iran hosted the Bilateral Consultation Committee meeting on July 5, 2021 via a virtual platform / base.

The two countries had time to further explore great potential in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and also the situation surrounding Iran linked to the sanctions still imposed on the country. Yet the talks, alongside 70 years of commemoration / celebration of Indonesian-Iranian diplomatic relations, have focused on issues deemed achievable to be concretely implemented for the interests of both countries.

Indonesia considered the meeting important to provide a good opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of common interest, establish better understanding and find the best strategy to expand future cooperation on issues of convergence, among others: parliamentary cooperation, economic and trade promotion, information, scientific and technological cooperation, regional security and nuclear issue / sanction.

This short article will highlight the efforts, opportunities, challenges and prospects for both countries. The short article focuses only on two issues, considered the most concrete and resulting from cooperation: health and women’s empowerment.

In the history of more than 70 years of bilateral relations, Indonesia has been a true friend of Iran while Iran has always been an important partner, not only bilaterally but also regionally and internationally. While the two countries have made several milestones but have sharply backed down due to the pandemic, Indonesia and Iran remain optimistic and are stepping up efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

One of the biggest challenges for the relationship is the pandemic and the sanctions against Iran. Due to Covid-19, a number of visits from both sides had to be rearranged and reformatted, causing some delay in the implementation phase. But more to be Blessing in Disguise on the other hand, the pandemic also encourages stronger interaction between the two parties: to follow up on the telephone conversation between President Joko Widodo and President Rouhani in April 2020, Indonesia is welcomes any potential collaboration with Iran for joint production and transfer of technology in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, including vaccines and therapeutic drugs for Covid-19.

Plan to Establish Hemodialysis Equipment Assembly Facility in Indonesia Builds Confidence for Future Collaboration in Achieving Our National Self-Resilience in Pharmaceutical and Medical Industries Through Joint Research and Development between our health facilities.

After the visit of the Indonesian Minister for the Empowerment of Women to Tehran in July 2018, the two sides are now taking concrete actions to ensure that women rise to the challenge of the pandemic, not only as mothers but also as mothers. as a livelihood.

Relations between Indonesia and Iran are forward looking and have potential for greater cooperation. This is the case, among other things, given the following elements: the visit of President Joko Widodos to Tehran in December 2016, followed by a telephone interview with President Rouhani in April 2020, signaled the strong will of the two parties for a future collaboration, the more concrete ones mentioned above which are in issues of health and empowerment of women.

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, upon his election as the next Iranian president following the presidential election on June 18, 2021, received a congratulatory message from President Joko Widodo, one of the other positive signs for the continuation of bilateral relations / cooperation.

The pandemic, as mentioned above, has just gotten stronger and requires more concrete collaborative work to come. All other things being equal, but on the one hand, bilateral work, as the Iranian side has convinced, can be further strengthened and promoted with the prospect of hopeful Iran-U.S. Relations, in particular, regarding the nuclear issue / sanctions.

In conclusion, suffice it to say that the two countries have much in common and that the pandemic has further strengthened collaborative work to deal with a pandemic, and simultaneously raises the issue of women’s empowerment in both countries. In short, Indonesia and Iran will never lose the opportunity to promote relations for the people and interests of the two countries.

This article reflects the views of the author only.

Priadji is passionate about foreign policy.