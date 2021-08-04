Awakened progressives must recognize the Chinese challenge

Progress is progress, and in America the arc of our collective moral universe tends to lean toward justice. We have an inescapably racist and sexist past, and I am proud that my generation, along with welcome Gen Z allies, have rushed a necessary correction in public awareness to tackle insidious discrimination and toxic work cultures.

But an overly simplistic focus on wokeism has manifested itself dangerously in our public discourse, so much so that the laudable momentum awareness of racial or social discrimination and injustice is belied by self-destructive acts of signaling performative virtue and a culture of calling. The American public should not hesitate to hold our country’s record to account, an essential part of our right to free speech. But such a discourse should be based on current global realities.

There is another country where power is held by 25 officials of the same unelected political party. All are members of a single ethnic demographic and all are men except one woman who is invariably given the portfolio of sports, culture and education. This regime eliminates the most powerful members of its society who dare to criticize the public, and student prisons who post memes comparing their main leader to Winnie the Pooh. It confines indefinitely people with mental and physical disabilities. This diet is also currently oversee genocide.

Beijing will host the Olympics in 2022. But somehow, none of this is getting serious attention from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Instead, efforts are being made on issues such as the dismissal of a civil servant who made a joke about the Holocaust during his comedy routine in the 1990s. Yes, rather than using their platform to shed light on an ongoing genocide, the IOC and relevant organizing bodies are focused on rescinding staff for decades-old comments made, however unpleasantly, in a comedic context.

Democrats continue to allow such tendencies at our peril. The Chinese government’s propaganda apparatus has found a convenient ally in American wokeism and used it to avoid global censorship of its most egregious human rights violations. Just like Putin, Russia saw an opportunity to promote right-wing extremism To sow discord in the United States, the Chinese government has effectively aligned its eternal narrative of Chinese exceptionalism that foreigners cannot criticize China because it is unique, special, and too difficult to understand with Chinese culture. ‘American call.

The zeitgeist of Chinese exceptionalism is how the Chinese government has deceived American officials and businessmen for decades. Whether it’s for a genuine fascination with China’s rich and diverse culture, for the awe of China’s rapid economic development, or for the pleasure of sumptuous meals in Beijing (all of which I have personally succumbed to), the story sounds for a reason. But it also obscures and enables ugly realities about China’s political model that are now too dire to ignore.

The unelected Chinese Communist Party (CCP) maintains its legitimacy by inextricably tying its own fate to that of the Chinese people. As Chinese President Xi Jinping warned in a recent speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CCP, [a]any attempt to divide the Chinese People’s Party or to pit the people against the Party is doomed to failure.

Thus, the CCP profits when the American progressives try to prevent criticism of China. A recent letter addressed to President Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Ohio’s special primaries FDA aims to fully approve Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day: Overnight Defense report: Police officer was violently killed outside the Pentagon | Biden Officials Support Repeal of Iraq War Authorization | NSC urged to oversee ‘Havana Syndrome’ response MORE of more than 40 progressive groups criticizing the demonization of China as an obstacle to cooperation on climate change is one example. Like the legendary hand of China John Pomfret Put the, there is no reason why we cannot walk and chew gum at the same time. Similar sentiments also led the American media to immediately reject the theory of laboratory leaks viewing the origins of the novel coronavirus as racist, despite the fact that the Biden administration is now willing to entertain this theory as credible a year and a half later.

It is not about rejecting the serious tendency to anti-Asian hatred in the United States, which was powered by President Trump Donald Trump Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters GOP Senate primary Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MOREblind and fanatic comments about China’s handling of the virus. Any responsible leader should recognize the history of such discrimination and prejudice in American history and refrain from labeling anything in a way that puts members of our community at risk. And whataboutism by Republicans in this regard is not useful.

But we should be able walking and chewing gum at the same time. The CCP wins when our leaders engage in self-defeating discourse rather than unite and engage in a weighted prioritization of our goals as a nation among which to fight climate change, overcome racism and meet challenges. posed by the Chinese government.

In short, the US-Chinese competition is not actually the clash of two irreconcilable civilizations that the CCP would like it to be. Instead, it is a contest of values ​​between liberal democracy and Leninist authoritarianism. And there is nothing inherently Chinese about the latter.

Further, downplaying the importance of genocide is not gradual or awakening. Writing social media posts is also not meant to appease an authoritarian regime whose sole purpose is to maintain power at the expense of its own people and the rest of the world.

America almost did not intervene in WWII due to an equally introverted mindset. We are now facing our 21st century challenge which poses a serious risk to open societies and the future of global governance. We must recognize progress for progress, but not separate our own realities from those of the rest of the world. We must engage in introspection, but not at the expense of facing a systemic threat to our way of life and democracy in the world. We must face our own ills at home, but not tie our discourse in such a way as to ignore those which lead to the extermination of an entire people.

Austin Lowe is a Washington, DC-based consultant and analyst specializing in US-China relations and Asian politics.