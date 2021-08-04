Imran Khan dismisses retired army general as head of CPEC authority





Imran Khan’s government sacked a retired army general who headed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) administration and appointed in his place a management professional who will now oversee what is described by Beijing as the jewel of the Belt and Road initiative.

Former army spokesman Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Asim Saleem Bajwa was replaced on Tuesday by Khalid Mansoor as the authority responsible for running the affairs of the CPEC, ET has learned.

Beijing had expressed concerns about the slow execution of the CPEC and the decision to withdraw Bajwa came days after the Pakistani foreign minister visited China for consultations.

Khan had appointed Bajwa as the authority chairman of the CPEC in November 2019 amid opposition criticism of the formation of authority.

Mansoor has over 32 years of experience in the energy and petrochemicals industries in leading roles in the development, execution, management and operations of large projects. Mansoor had been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CPEC Affairs with immediate effect. The appointment will be on an honorary basis.

Mansoor’s extensive corporate experience, extensive work with Chinese companies, and direct involvement in leading some of CPEC’s biggest projects make him the perfect fit to lead the next phase of CPEC, according to the Federal Minister of Justice. Planning Pakistan, Asad Umar.

Earlier this week, Umar called for speeding up work on ongoing CPEC projects.

Chairing the second meeting of the Pak-China relations steering committee in Islamabad, the minister reviewed the ongoing projects under the CPEC and discussed the problems faced by investors.

Discussing delays in CPEC energy projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee asked the electricity division to formulate a policy to deal with the problems of expanding electricity projects.

Umar also asked the Ministry of Communication to speed up work on the Thakot-Raikot and Zhob-Quetta road projects. The meeting was also informed of the delays in signing an industrial framework agreement. The delay in providing public services to the port and Gwadar Free Zone has also been discussed, the Pak English The Dawn daily reported.

Local people in Pakistan challenge the investment-oriented development strategies led by China. Concerns about debt traps, lack of transparency, aggressive diplomacy, and friction over the overuse of Chinese labor have often led to discord at the local level.

