The Guardian’s take on Boris Johnson in Scotland: an undeclared campaign | Editorial

When Boris Johnson visit Scotland, there’s no rule that says he has to meet Nicola Sturgeon, though courtesy would likely have brought them together if the relationship were less dysfunctional. The day before the trip, the Prime Minister invited the Prime Minister to Bute House, knowing his itinerary was set. She could be sure he would refuse, that he has done, sending his own letter, calling for cooperation between their administrations on Covid vaccines.

The exchange was political theater. Ms Sturgeon wants to give the impression that Mr Johnson represents the government of another state and to pass off his refusal to meet with her as a snub to all of Scotland. Mr Johnson does not want to be rushed into a summit that the Nationalists would deal with as part of the negotiations for a second independence referendum.

His response focused on vaccination because it is a topic that he believes advances the anti-independence argument. The Scots are loaded on time, thanks to the collective purchasing power of the union and the NHS, at least that is what the argument says. The very fact that Mr Johnson is visiting Scotland indicates growing optimism in Downing Street that support for the separation may have peaked; that Ms Sturgeons’ hand is not as strong as it seemed last year, when opinion polls looked more favorable to nationalists.

Rishi Sunak was also in Scotland last week, arguing for a union with England on the grounds that it creates jobs and supports businesses. In counterattack, the SNP accused the Chancellor of making layoffs more likely by prematurely ending the Treasury leave scheme. This will be the model for a while as British ministers come from Westminster, insisting that investments travel in their wake, while nationalists treat them as unwelcome emissaries of a foreign regime.

Somewhere in the background, the opposition is trying to make their way into the picture. Keir Starmer is also in Scotland this week. The focus Labor leaders have chosen, ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in the fall, is climate policy and what he says is Mr Johnson’s absence on the field of action.

Sir Keir also used the trip as an opportunity exclude any future agreement with the SNP, either in the run-up to an election, or in the event of a parliament without a majority afterwards. This position is not new. The fact that it needs to be reaffirmed every now and then is a sign of the complexity of the issue for a party that has traditionally relied on Scottish constituencies to form its ruling majorities. In 2015, the Tories campaigned fiercely on the idea that Ed Miliband would be backed by Scottish nationalists, and Boris Johnson will gladly repeat the trick, fomenting fear of a Labor government that would allow Ms Sturgeon to dictate his conditions to England.

Whether that line is even available depends on the extent to which the SNP’s ambitions for a referendum progress in the meantime. A coalition with the Greens in Holyrood is mentioned, which would formalize a pro-independence majority. But even then, there are many political and legal hurdles if Mr Johnson refuses to cooperate with the enabling legislation, and he shows no sign of cooperation.

The campaign continues anyway, but weakly camouflaged in something else. Whether the ostensible topic is vaccines, the economy, or the climate, the subtext is always independence, meaning that issues that deserve to be debated in their own way are infiltrated by a polarizing question. This may be an inevitable feature of the political stalemate between Westminster and Holyrood, but it is an inherently volatile situation, steeped in dishonesty. Political games and stealth campaigns will not advance Mr Johnson’s cause.