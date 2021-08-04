Politics
The Guardian’s take on Boris Johnson in Scotland: an undeclared campaign | Editorial
When Boris Johnson visit Scotland, there’s no rule that says he has to meet Nicola Sturgeon, though courtesy would likely have brought them together if the relationship were less dysfunctional. The day before the trip, the Prime Minister invited the Prime Minister to Bute House, knowing his itinerary was set. She could be sure he would refuse, that he has done, sending his own letter, calling for cooperation between their administrations on Covid vaccines.
The exchange was political theater. Ms Sturgeon wants to give the impression that Mr Johnson represents the government of another state and to pass off his refusal to meet with her as a snub to all of Scotland. Mr Johnson does not want to be rushed into a summit that the Nationalists would deal with as part of the negotiations for a second independence referendum.
His response focused on vaccination because it is a topic that he believes advances the anti-independence argument. The Scots are loaded on time, thanks to the collective purchasing power of the union and the NHS, at least that is what the argument says. The very fact that Mr Johnson is visiting Scotland indicates growing optimism in Downing Street that support for the separation may have peaked; that Ms Sturgeons’ hand is not as strong as it seemed last year, when opinion polls looked more favorable to nationalists.
Rishi Sunak was also in Scotland last week, arguing for a union with England on the grounds that it creates jobs and supports businesses. In counterattack, the SNP accused the Chancellor of making layoffs more likely by prematurely ending the Treasury leave scheme. This will be the model for a while as British ministers come from Westminster, insisting that investments travel in their wake, while nationalists treat them as unwelcome emissaries of a foreign regime.
Somewhere in the background, the opposition is trying to make their way into the picture. Keir Starmer is also in Scotland this week. The focus Labor leaders have chosen, ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in the fall, is climate policy and what he says is Mr Johnson’s absence on the field of action.
Sir Keir also used the trip as an opportunity exclude any future agreement with the SNP, either in the run-up to an election, or in the event of a parliament without a majority afterwards. This position is not new. The fact that it needs to be reaffirmed every now and then is a sign of the complexity of the issue for a party that has traditionally relied on Scottish constituencies to form its ruling majorities. In 2015, the Tories campaigned fiercely on the idea that Ed Miliband would be backed by Scottish nationalists, and Boris Johnson will gladly repeat the trick, fomenting fear of a Labor government that would allow Ms Sturgeon to dictate his conditions to England.
Whether that line is even available depends on the extent to which the SNP’s ambitions for a referendum progress in the meantime. A coalition with the Greens in Holyrood is mentioned, which would formalize a pro-independence majority. But even then, there are many political and legal hurdles if Mr Johnson refuses to cooperate with the enabling legislation, and he shows no sign of cooperation.
The campaign continues anyway, but weakly camouflaged in something else. Whether the ostensible topic is vaccines, the economy, or the climate, the subtext is always independence, meaning that issues that deserve to be debated in their own way are infiltrated by a polarizing question. This may be an inevitable feature of the political stalemate between Westminster and Holyrood, but it is an inherently volatile situation, steeped in dishonesty. Political games and stealth campaigns will not advance Mr Johnson’s cause.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/04/the-guardian-view-on-boris-johnson-in-scotland-an-undeclared-campaign
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]