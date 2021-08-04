Explained: What Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Plan Means for India and China





NEW DELHI: Pakistan is poised to make the Gilgit-Baltistan region, part of its illegally occupied part of J&K, the country’s fifth province. This decision is well calculated, taking into account political, economic and security aspects, and designed to serve the interests of Islamabad as well as of China, which has made huge investments in Pakistan. It will also have ramifications for the wider geopolitical contours of the region. History and Legacy It should be noted that Imran Khan’s government only announced a “Provisional Province” status for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). This is linked to the Kashmir issue. The region, which was part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, was under the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh when he signed the instrument of accession with India in October 1947. However, Pakistan occupied parts of the state in a covert war in 1947-48. Fronts gradually solidified along what became the Line of Control. Pakistan regularly cites the 1948 UN resolution for a plebiscite to raise the Kashmir issue in international forums. The incorporation of Britain as a full-fledged regular state will sideline Islamabad from its locus standi vis-à-vis the plebiscite issue. Administrative changes Pakistan administered the PoK as two autonomous regions: Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. GB only got autonomy and a legislature in 2009, and the first “elections” were held in 2015, subsequent ones in November 2020. Once it becomes a “provisional province”, GB will also have representation in Parliament. Pakistani – a privilege she does not enjoy. as an autonomous region. Making GB a province will require an amendment to the Pakistani constitution. According to an article in The Dawn, the Law Department has already finalized the bill titled 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill and submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under the proposed amendments, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan can be extended to Great Britain and the Regional Election Commission is likely to be merged with the Election Commission of Pakistan. In the Shadow of the Dragon GB is the only region under Pakistani rule that shares a land border with China. For Beijing, this is an advantage to be exploited, and also a potential security problem. The region borders China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where anti-Beijing sentiments are high among the Muslim Uyghur population. China has been accused of gross human rights violations and persecution of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang. GB also shares a border with Afghanistan, a country with a fluid security scenario and home to several militant groups with questionable loyalties. The situation is even more volatile now, after the United States withdrew its troops. Militant groups sympathetic to Uyghur Muslims, setting up a base or infiltrating Xinjiang from Britain (and Afghanistan), is a possibility Beijing will be wary of. Then there is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be concerned about. There is reason to believe that Pakistan’s decision to make Britain a province has Beijing backing. A provincial statute for Britain helps China sidestep any investment problem in a disputed region and also eases barriers to buying land for its projects. Several expensive investments like dams and power plants, all part of the CPEC, are at various stages of completion in Britain. Locals allege the projects are designed to benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies, with little regard for the region’s environment and indigenous people. There are reports of a massive influx of Chinese workers into Britain and Pakistan favoring Chinese mining companies over local ones. There have also been allegations of forced land acquisition for CPEC projects, without proper rehabilitation for the displaced. These have further fueled anti-Chinese sentiments in the region. The projects of the CPEC therefore face a double threat: the inhabitants and the armed militias eager to harm Chinese interests. India to monitor developments According to some reports, PLA soldiers have been stationed in Britain in large numbers, under the pretext of protecting Chinese projects. This is something India will be watching closely, especially in the context of the military clash with China in eastern Ladakh. New Delhi has called Britain’s “elections” and the decision to make it a province “Pakistan’s cosmetic exercises to cover up its illegal occupation” of the region. India also disapproved of CPEC, as projects were undertaken in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, part of J&K.

