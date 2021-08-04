Rashtriya Kisan Morcha to write letter to Prime Minister Modi highlighting problems with agricultural laws









ANI |

Updated: 04 Aug 2021 23:19 IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the outcry over the Center’s three agricultural laws, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor National President Sangathan VM Singh chaired a meeting of a farmers’ delegation on Wednesday, said Rashtriya Kisan Morcha would send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting their problems. .

About 100 farmer organizations from different states attended the meeting in Rakabgunj Gurudwara to hold discussions on agricultural laws.

“We have formed an organization called Rashtriya Kisan Morcha. About 125 Kisan organizations have come here to Rakabgunj Gurudwara. Raju Shetty, PV Rajgopal, Rajendra Singh and many other leaders joined us from different states by videoconference, ”VM Singh said, according to a release.

“We are ready for talks, but the dialogue will not take place in closed rooms. It will take place in front of televisions. The nation must see what dialogue is taking place. Tomorrow we will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning these issues. and we will say if they are concerned about the farmers he has to show it, ”Singh said.

Speaking further, he said: “We see that no dialogue is taking place between farmers and government. How long will this impasse continue? We have come here to resolve the issues. It is neither good for the country nor for the farmers. This meeting aims to tell Narendra Modi ji that even if we do not protest at the borders, we are still against the bills, “he added.

The farmers’ chief said they were demanding four amendments to agricultural laws.

“We are asking for four amendments to the laws. We want an amendment in the jurisdiction of the court as we want it to be there. Second, we want the government to clarify that in any kind of agreement, farmers’ land is not at stake. Third, the guaranteed price will be a minimum support price (MSP) according to the contract law. Finally, instant payment must be made when purchasing crops from farmers, ”he added.

“They have to accept these four amendments. It is possible that if the government accepts these amendments, the farmers who sit at the borders will also prepare for talks on the MSP guarantee,” he said.

VM Singh has called for the criminal charges against farmers who have been protesting since November last year to be withdrawn.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted agricultural laws: the 2020 Law on Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation); Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Agricultural Price Insurance and Services Act 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020 (ANI)

