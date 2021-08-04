Here are the best foreign stories at 2000 hours





FGN42 PAK-POK-LD PREMIER

Abdul Qayyum Niazi, from the Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf, elected prime minister of the PoK

Islamabad: Abdul Qayyum Niazi, of the Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf party, was elected the new prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him to the highest post in the following extensive consultations. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN39 PAK-QURESHI-A-CACHEMIR

India bears responsibility for creating ‘enabling environment’ for talks: Pak FM Qureshi in letter to UN

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote another letter to the UN stressing India’s responsibility to create an “enabling environment” for engagement and results-oriented talks and that New Delhi must reverse its actions in Jammu and Kashmir taken on or after August 5, 2019. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN43 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENT

Killings of Indian students in China: official visit of the Indian embassy in Tianjin

Beijing: Indian Embassy official visited Tianjin on Wednesday to meet with Chinese security officials charged with murdering 20-year-old Indian student Aman Nagsen in a bid to speed up efforts to send his remains home. By KJM Varma

FGN20 VIRUS-US-BIDEN-LD INDIA

US tries to help India, others produce COVID-19 vaccine: Biden

Washington: The United States is trying to provide countries like India with the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines on their own, President Joe Biden said, highlighting efforts of democratic nations to help the world contain it the outbreak of the pandemic. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-DEFENSE-SESSION

Pegasus scandal: top Israeli defense committee to convene ‘behind closed doors’ session on use of offensive cyber weapons

Jerusalem: Israel’s top defense committee to convene special session on use of “offensive cyber weapons” following international backlash against alleged misuse of NSO Group’s Pegasus software and other revelations according to which other Israeli companies may also have supplied similar spyware solutions to other countries, according to a press report. By Harinder Mishra

FGN35 IAF-LD ISRAL

IAF chief in Israel to discuss strengthening bilateral military ties

Jerusalem / New Delhi: Indian Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is in Israel for a three-day official visit during which he will discuss improving bilateral exchanges between the air forces of the two strategic partners. By Harinder Mishra

FGN21 UN-ISIL K-REPORT

ISIL-K strengthened positions in and around Kabul, Taliban militants could join ISIS affiliate: UNSG report

United Nations: The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant Khorasan has expanded its presence in several provinces of Afghanistan and strengthened its positions in Kabul and its surroundings, according to a report by UN chief Antonio Guterres, highlighting the risks that Taliban militants join ISIS affiliate. if they feel “threatened” by the evolution of the Afghan peace process. By Yoshita Singh

FGN18 UNSC-AFGHANISTAN

UNSC says it does not support restoration of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council, currently chaired by India, has declared that it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate “in Afghanistan, expressing deep concern at the high levels of violence in that country war-torn as a result of the Taliban step up military offensive By Yoshita Singh

FGN40 WATER-GULF-5THLD TENSIONS

British Navy Group: Hijackers left ship off UAE coast

Fujairah (UAE): Hijackers who captured a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman left the targeted vessel on Wednesday, the British Navy reported, ending a ship seizure which rekindled fears of an escalation in Middle Eastern waters. (PA)

MORATORIUM FGN47 VIRUS-WHO-LD

Head of UN health agency calls for moratorium on vaccine recalls

Geneva: The head of the World Health Organization calls for a moratorium on the administration of COVID-19 vaccine boosters to ensure the availability of doses in countries where few people have received their first injections. (PA)

FGN44 ISRAEL-LEBANON-2NDLD ROCKETS

Israel retaliates after 3 rockets were launched from Lebanon

Tel Aviv: Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Wednesday and the military responded with sustained artillery fire, the IDF said. There was no immediate information on the damage or casualties. (PA)

FGN31 VIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN

China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

Beijing: The worst coronavirus outbreak in China since the pandemic began a year and a half ago intensified on Wednesday with dozens of additional cases across the country, the closure of a city and the punishment of its leaders local. (AP) PTI CPS

