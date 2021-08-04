Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on the global community to hold India accountable for its crimes in Kashmir





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan called on the international community, including the UN, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people .

In his message to Youm-e-Istehsal on Thursday, the prime minister said today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Jammu and Kashmir illegally busy (IIOJK).

The prime minister said these actions were followed by an unprecedented military siege and restrictions on the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in order to perpetuate the Indian occupation in the occupied territory.

Yet India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people, he said.

Imran Khan said the Kashmiris face relentless extrajudicial killings, torture and death in custody, arbitrary detentions, arson and house looting to inflict collective punishment, and others. worst forms of human rights violations.

The Prime Minister said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures including domiciliary rules and land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of the IIOJK and converting people Kashmiris in the minority on their own land.

The Prime Minister declared that these measures constitute a flagrant violation of international law, notably of the Charter of the United Nations, of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and of the 4th Geneva Convention.

Pakistan, Kashmiris and the international community strongly rejected these measures, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the criticism and censorship of India’s illegal actions in the IIOJK by a number of international organizations including the United Nations, OHCHR, European Parliament, international media and by various human rights experts and organizations, are well documented.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has the utmost respect for the people of the IIOJK for their unprecedented courage, sacrifice and perseverance in the face of Indian tyranny as they resolutely fight for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Further, he stated that all unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in the IIOJK, from the beginning, the measures initiated from August 5, 2019 and any further unilateral changes India may introduce to the IIOJK. future, are violations of international law, including Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void.

I would like to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmir, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that we will continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiris until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant Council resolutions. security and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

