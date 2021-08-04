There are a lot of questions about the 11 trillion rupees on social media until the Ministry of Communication and Informatics speaks out





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – On social media, there is a lot of talk about the money amounting to 11 trillion rupees that has been conveyed by President Joko Widodo. Jokowi is known to have mentioned 11 trillion rupees in silver during socializing events tax amnesty (tax amnesty) in Makassar, South Sulawesi, in 2016. During the socialization event, Jokowi said that the wealth of Indonesians stored abroad is very large and according to the reports he received, the amount was estimated at 11 trillion rupees. . Read also : Jokowi: IDR 11 trillion abroad, APBN only IDR 2 trillion “The ministry’s data is around 11 trillion rupees. The list is in my pocket,” Jokowi said at the time. As for the program tax amnesty aims to grant a tax amnesty to citizens who have not paid taxes on their undeclared assets. This also applies to those who keep their assets abroad. However, in the current turmoil on social media, there is a growing narrative that it appears President Joko Widodo’s government has saved Rs 11 trillion. The story was lifted by one of the accounts on Facebook.

Register now E-mail “Alhamdulillah, the government apparently has 11 trillion rupees in overseas deposits, I hope it will be withdrawn to overcome the epidemic, community welfare, infrastructure development and more,” writes the account. . The Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) also qualifies the downloaded account as a hoax and disinformation. “In fact, the claim that Jokowi’s government owns and keeps 11 trillion rupees abroad is false,” the Ministry of Communications and Informatics wrote on its official website. Read also : Sri Mulyani talks about the tax amnesty and the dumping of money going to the public treasury The Ministry of Communication and Informatics said that this is data on the heritage value of a number of Indonesian citizens individually or not, abroad. “On closer examination, President Jokowi mentioned the 11 trillion rupee issue. He claimed to have pocketed the data,” wrote the Ministry of Communications and Informatics. The special staff for strategic communication at the Ministry of Finance, Yustinus Prastowo, explained the issue of the 11 trillion rupee case. He said it was data on assets held by Indonesian citizens. abroad, “continues the official statement from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. .

