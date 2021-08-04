Donald Trump received at least 3 portraits of himself from foreign leaders in 2019





Former President Donald Trump received portraits or photographs of himself as a gift from at least three foreign leaders in 2019, according to the US State Department.

The State Department’s annual accounting of gifts given to senior US officials by foreign leaders revealed that portraits of Australia, Egypt and Vietnam are collectively valued at over $ 10,000.

From then-Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, Trump received a painting of himself on double-glazed glass, and from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, Trump received a “large double frame carved in stone black with [an] image of President Donald J. Trump in precious metal on one side and the coat of arms of Egypt on the reverse, “according to the file.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave Trump a framed photo of himself and his wife.

Trump also received an Ottoman Empire rifle valued at $ 8,500 from the Bulgarian Prime Minister, a bronze sculpture of an Arabian horse of the Crown Prince of Bahrain valued at $ 7,200 and a statue in gold, onyx, emerald and diamond from an Arab oryx valued at $ 6,300 from the Emir of Qatar.

All the gifts, including the portraits, were returned to the National Archives.

The report also prompted the State Department to investigate the apparent disappearance of a nearly $ 6,000 bottle of whiskey given over two years ago to then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government.

In a notice filed with the Federal Register, the department said it could find no trace of the location of the bottle and that there was an “ongoing investigation” into what had happened to the alcohol. . The ministry reported the investigation in its annual accounts of gifts given to senior US officials by foreign governments and officials.

The ministry’s office of protocol is required to record and track gifts given to U.S. officials. Recipients have the option of delivering gifts of a certain value to the National Archives or other government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.

The Japanese whiskey was valued at $ 5,800 and was presented to Pompeo in June 2019, likely during his visit to the country this month for a Group of 20 summit that Trump also attended. But unlike other gifts, the department said there was no record of what happened to the bottle.

“The department is reviewing the matter and is conducting an ongoing investigation,” he said in the Federal Register notice. The notice offered no further details. A Pompeo spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment on Wednesday.

Pompeo also said he received two rugs worth a total of $ 19,400 from the President of Kazakhstan and the UAE’s foreign minister. Both floors have been transferred to General Service Administration, according to the notice.

The record shows that Trump and his wife, Melania, received more than $ 120,000 in gifts from foreign leaders in 2019, up from $ 88,200 the year before. In Trump’s first year in office, in 2017, they said they received more than $ 140,000 in gifts.

Another significant recipient of gifts was retired General Joseph Votel, commander of the US Central Command until March 2019; this command oversees US military operations in the Middle East. The Qatari government offered Votel nearly $ 37,000 worth of luxury watches in 2019, including a Rolex timepiece valued at $ 14,995, according to the report. Votel handed over these watches to the GSA.

The State Department said it was investigating the apparent disappearance of a nearly $ 6,000 bottle of whiskey donated to then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government. The report also showed that former President Donald Trump received paintings and photographs of himself from foreign leaders, worth more than $ 10,000. Above, Pompeo smiles as he speaks with State Department reporters in Washington, DC on November 26, 2019 (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

