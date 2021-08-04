British multimillionaire joins AJK assembly abroad





UK multimillionaire Muhammad Iqbal became a member of the Azad Kashmir Legislature in the seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris. Photo via Business Live.PM and Iqbal have known each other for several years. Iqbal’s rise to become a multimillionaire is a tale of rags to riches. He managed the finances of PTI in the UK for several years.

LONDON: UK multimillionaire Muhammad Iqbal became a member of the Azad Kashmir Legislature on the seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris.

The businessman – commonly known as Mo Iqbal – from Stoke-on-Trent was able to become a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the AJK with the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PM and Iqbal have known each other for several years and the businessman not only manages the finances of PTI in the UK, but has also headed the PTI Finance Board for the UK and other chapters. for over a decade.

Iqbal’s role included maintaining paid memberships, controlling finances, filing annual accounts and compliance, auditing, and organizing annual paying member elections.

The newly elected member, whose parents migrated from AJK to Britain decades ago, is the chairman of an online tile retailer “Tile Mountain” based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Mo Iqbal (center) attending an event in UK with other PTI members. Courtesy photo.

Within the company, he employs over 300 people and has an estimated annual turnover of over £ 60million.

Mo Iqbal’s rise to become a multimillionaire is a tale of rags to wealth. He started working at the age of 17, sweeping floors at Topps Tiles, where he later became director.

After a few years of experience, he and two work colleagues created the Tile Mountain company, of which he is today the president. Tile Mountain is one of the largest private retailers of its kind in the UK.

Photo: Business Live

In 2017, Iqbal moved its business to a new 120,000 square foot £ 10million headquarters and its workforce has grown from around two dozen to over 300 today.

Following his victory, PTI UK Information Secretary Jabar Farooq Chohan said: “Congratulations on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf UK on the election of Muhammad Iqbal as deputy of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. ”

“Muhammad Iqbal is a long-time associate of PTI UK and has been a member of PTI UK and sponsored the Finance Council for many years. PTI UK is the largest foreign section of PTI with the highest number of annual members in all overseas regions We are proud that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his confidence in a longtime British PTI activist.

