Prime Minister Modi congratulates the Indian Navy on Vikrant’s first sea trial. 5 things about India’s first TSI | Latest India News





The first Indian aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant owes its name to the Majestic-class aircraft carrier which was operated by the Indian Navy from 1961 to 1997. By industantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi UPDATE AUGUST 04, 2021 23:09

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Navy and Cochin Limited Shipyard on the first sea trial of India’s first aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant. With a planned introduction of Vikrant in less than a year, India is poised to join a select group of countries with the capacity to locally design and build an aircraft carrier. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said Vikrant is a wonderful example of the country’s quest for the Make in India initiative. “The native aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’, designed by the Indian Navy design team and built by @cslcochin, made its first sea trip today. A wonderful example of @makeinindia. Congratulations to @indiannavy and @cslcochin for this historic milestone, ”the Prime Minister posted on Twitter, along with the footage of Vikrant. Earlier today, the Defense Department said in a statement that the warship was designed with a very high degree of automation for the operation of machinery, ship navigation and survivability. This is a landmark activity and a historic event. Reaching this milestone is important because they have been achieved barring the current challenges of the pandemic and contingencies, he added. Watch: India’s first-made aircraft carrier Vikrant begins sea trials Here’s everything you need to know about India’s first native aircraft carrier: Vikrant is named after the Majestic-class aircraft carrier which was operated by the Indian Navy from 1961 to 1997.

With a flight deck area spanning the size of two football fields, the warship is 262m long, 62m at its widest point, and 59m high including superstructure.

With more than 2,300 compartments, the aircraft carrier is designed for a crew of around 1,700 people. Vikrant also has specialized cabins for female officers.

It can reach a top speed of about 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots, with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The gigantic steel structure of 21,500 tons of special grade steel has a displacement of about 40,000 tons. To close

