At the presidential palace, Joko Widodo will receive the Indonesian contingent who fought at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Okezone Sports





JAKARTA A group of Indonesian athletes who participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020 meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace. This is part of a series of agendas to welcome the athletes who all arrived in the country on Wednesday evening (4/8/2021) WIB. The last batch carrying the remaining athletes landed at Soekarno-Hatta airport safely. A total of nine athletes joined the group this time around. (Menpora welcomes athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo: Instagram / @ timindonesiaofficial) They are Lalu Muhammad Zohri and Alvin Tehupeiory (athletics), Vidya Rafika (shooting), Nurul Akmal and Rahmat Erwin Abdullah (weightlifting), Anthony Ginting and Praveen Jordan (badminton). Without forgetting the gold medalists of the Indonesian women’s doubles, Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu. Their return was warmly welcomed by senior sports officials in Indonesia, including the Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali. However, this agenda is not open to the public in order to avoid crowds during the applicable level 4 PPKM. One by one, the athletes were observed to get off the bus, leaving a distance of 1 meter from each other. They also took the provided bouquet of flowers and bowed to the officials (Namaste). READ ALSO: Arrivals in the country, Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu and 7 other athletes were warmly welcomed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Right now, of course, what has caught the eye is Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu as gold medalists. The last to get off the bus, gold medals around their necks, were greeted as heroes by the applause and the thumbs up from the audience. After that, they went to the place provided to hear Menpora’s welcome. During the celebration, Zainudin Amali congratulated and thanked and posted the next agenda. (Apriyani Rahayu showing off the gold medal she won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Instagram / @ timindonesiaofficial) On behalf of the Government, on behalf of the President and on behalf of all the Indonesian people, I would like to welcome and express my deep gratitude and appreciation for the struggles that have been waged by the athletes, coaches and support staff who have made the Indonesian nation proud in the biggest sporting event, namely the Tokyo Olympics that we have experienced, Zainudin Amali said. In addition, the contingents will perform the predetermined prokes, will undergo a period of quarantine, after which we will continue this welcoming event, God willing the president will receive them directly at the palace. He will be informed directly, Amali said. After the event, the athletes were immediately directed to the bus that took them to the hotel where they were quarantined. Based on the latest information, they will be quarantined for the next 8 days.

