In Islamabad, Pakistan, Noor Mukadams beheads latest in string of sexist attacks, killings of women





ISLAMABAD Noor Mukadams the last hours have been filled with terror.

Beaten with brass knuckles, the 27-year-old jumped out of a window but was dragged back, beaten again and ultimately beheaded.

A childhood friend has been charged with her murder.

The gruesome death in an upscale Pakistani capital Islamabad is the latest in a string of attacks on women in Pakistan, where human rights activists say gender-based attacks on the rise as the country evolves towards greater religious extremism.

Mukadam was the daughter of a diplomat. Her status as a member of the country’s elite has highlighted the growing violence against women in Pakistan, prominent human rights activist Tahira Abdullah said.

But the majority of women victims of such violence are part of the country’s poor and middle classes, and their deaths often go unreported or ignored.

Pakistan’s epidemic of sexual crimes and violence against women is a silent epidemic, Abdullah said.

Candles burn in tribute to Noor Mukadam and other victims of domestic violence in Islamabad, Pakistan. Anjum Naveed / AP

Pakistan’s parliament recently refused to pass a bill to protect women from domestic violence, including attacks by a husband. Instead, he asked a council of Islamic ideology to comment on the measure, a council that had previously said it was okay for a husband to beat his wife.

According to a Human Rights Watch report released this year, data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200% increase in domestic violence between January and March of last year. The numbers were even worse after March, when the COVID-19 lockdowns began, according to the report.

In 2020, Pakistan was near the bottom of the World Economic Forum’s global gender index, 153rd out of 156 countries, ahead of only Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan, which ranked last despite billions of dollars spent and 20 years of international attention to gender issues. .

Most attacks in Pakistan estimated by human rights defenders at over 1,000 a year are honor killings, in which the killer is a brother, father or other male relative.

According to Human Rights Watch, authorities have failed to establish adequate protection or accountability for abuses against women and girls, including so-called honor killings and forced marriages.

Women’s rights activists rally in Lahore, Pakistan to condemn violence against women. KM Chaudary / AP

Rights groups have criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he bends to the religious right and apologizes for attacks on women.

A former cricketer star who married three times, Khan once had a reputation as a womanizer, but embraced a conservative Islam. He maintains close ties with a cleric who blamed the coronavirus pandemic on the misdeeds of women.

And he once seemed to blame the women for the attacks on the men, saying, if you stir up temptation in society … all these young men have nowhere to go. It has consequences in society.

His Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan’s statements had been taken out of context and denied that violence against women was on the rise, without providing any evidence.

I think this perception is not really close to reality, that in Pakistan women are not safe or maybe there is misogyny in practice in Pakistan, Chaudhry said.

Yet one of the Khans Cabinet ministers, Ali Amin Gandapur, told a rally of thousands of supporters, mostly men, that he would slap and slap a female opposition leader.

Women’s rights activists place candles and flowers next to Noor Mukadam posters. Anjum Naveed / AP

Last September, a senior police officer blamed a woman who was ambushed and gang raped in front of her two children, saying she shouldn’t have traveled overnight and without a man.

Such remarks reflect an increase in ultra-conservative, even extremist religious values ​​in Pakistan, said Amir Rana of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies. The country has seen an explosion of religious organizations and religious political parties, many of which hold extreme beliefs, said Rana, whose organization documents extremism in Pakistan.

Chaudhry said America shares responsibility for the role it played in the region in the 1980s. At that time, General Mohammad Zia-ul Haq, Pakistani military dictator, with the help of the United States, used religious fervor to inspire Afghans to fight an invading Soviet Union. Many of these Afghans ended up in Pakistan as refugees.

And, very conveniently now, the US media and US authorities … are blaming all of Pakistan and have left the region, the information minister said.

Abdullah noted that Zia-ul Haq introduced Islamic laws that reduced women’s inheritance rights, limited the value of their testimony in court, and made reporting rape nearly impossible by requiring four male witnesses.

In Mukadam’s murder, police charged Zahir Jaffar, the son of a wealthy industrialist, with reports that she was killed after rejecting his marriage proposal.

The brutality of the assault and fears that his social status would set him free sparked protests and a #justicefornoor social media campaign.

Women’s rights activists protest in Lahore, Pakistan to condemn violence against women. KM Chaudary / AP

