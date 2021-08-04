Manipur CM Biren Singh meets PM Modi and key ministers in Delhi; COVID and more discussed





Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of topics. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The current state of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the state’s efforts to address the situation were discussed during the meeting. Manipur CM meets key ministers during his visit to the capital Chief Minister N Biren Singh is currently camping in New Delhi. He left Imphal on July 31. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and his help in helping the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biren also highlighted the state’s current situation. State officials also informed that the Prime Minister and Biren had a detailed discussion on sectors such as roads and bridges, water resources, drinking water supply, infrastructure construction, development of airports, livelihoods and public order, among others. Prime Minister Modi assured Manipur of all possible assistance in its efforts to deal with the grim situation of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi also accepted the invitation of the Chief State Ministers to lay the first stones and inaugurate several major projects. The Prime Minister also congratulated the CM and the people of Manipur for the excellent performances of the state’s athletes at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Before that, on Tuesday, Biren Singh met with the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. The alarming situation of COVID-19 in Manipur More than a lakh of Manipur residents were affected by COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,00,625. The virus had claimed the lives of 1,592 people, bringing the death rate to 1.8% against the national average of 1.4%. These numbers say a lot about the current COVID-19 situation in the state, despite restrictions in place for three months and a partial or full curfew imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of the agent. pathogenic. The state’s COVID-19 situation is grim with a rapid rise in infections since the second wave of the pandemic. Last month (July), the state saw the peak of the second wave with an average of daily infections of 1,000 points and more than 10 deaths per day. (Image credits – PTI)

