BIN, Health Unit, Kadin vaccinates 1,000 inhabitants in W Kalimantan





Pontianak (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Intelligence Agency (BIN), in collaboration with the Bureau of Health and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), on Wednesday launched the vaccination of a thousand inhabitants of the town of Pontianak, West Kalimantan. West Kalimantan Health Bureau Secretary Abusammah on Wednesday congratulated BIN and the West Kalimantan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their contribution to the immunization program. “We hope that this collaboration will continue to help speed up the country’s vaccination program to speed up herd immunity, as requested by President Joko Widodo,” Abusammah said. West Kalimantan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Joni Isnaini expressed appreciation for the collaboration and said he hoped the vaccination program would be able to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 , especially in West Kalimantan. “Today the West Kalimantan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with BIN and the West Kalimantan Health Unit, administered vaccines to 500 people in West Kalimantan. Tomorrow we will administer vaccines again. to 500 inhabitants “, he informed. BIN operations chief Dodi said collaboration will continue to be carried out so that collective immunity can be obtained quickly. “Today’s vaccination has been carried out successfully. The people of West Kalimantan are very enthusiastic (about the vaccination). This is a sign that the people of West Kalimantan are very aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination, ”he said. To reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and strengthen herd immunity, the Indonesian government has been running a nationwide vaccination program since January 13, 2021. Related News: BIN conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign in six provinces

Related news: TNI conducts immunization activities in Indonesia-Malaysia border area

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/182270/bin-health-office-kadin-vaccinate-1000-residents-in-w-kalimantan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos