Pakistani opposition denounces alleged place of former activist on ruling party list





The Pakistani opposition denounced the nomination of a candidate with links to a militant Pakistani Islamist group to the Pakistani-administered Kashmir Legislature with the backing of the ruling Pakistan party Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI).

The chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, Bilwal Bhutto Zadari, recently accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of appointing Muhammad Mazhar Saeed, aka Abdullah Shah Mazhar and having ties to activist Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM).

Neither Khan nor his government have officially responded to reports of Mazhar’s alleged links to banned groups, and Mazhar himself has insisted he has never held an “official” position for the Taliban. .

JeM is blacklisted by the United States and its allies and was banned in Pakistan in 2002.

Mazhar was elected to the Pakistan-administered Kashmiri legislature in a seat reserved for religious scholars after the PTI won a majority in the July 25 elections.

Zardari complained at a press conference in Karachi on July 31 that Mazhar’s position “will give India an opportunity to criticize” Pakistan.

A Pakistani online newspaper reported last week that Mazhar had worked at a key post in a province in Afghanistan after the president’s government collapsed [Mohammad] Najibullah, a reference to the 1992 period when the Mujahedin and Taliban took fragile control of Kabul.

The reports drew criticism from the government on social media, including from members of the PTI.

Lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain demanded that Khan refrain from naming Mazhar.

Mazhar, 48, is from Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

He admitted to being in Afghanistan “under the rule of the Islamic Emirate” led by the Taliban, but dismissed as “baseless allegations” the suggestion that he held an “official position” for the Taliban.

“I am a representative of the Kashmiri nation,” he told Radio Mashaal in a telephone interview this week. “I seek the freedom of my nation and Islam, international law and the Charter of the United Nations have given me the right to demand freedom.”

Media reports dating back to 2002 identify Mazhar as a key JeM leader.

Syed Saleem Shahzad, the Pakistani journalist who was kidnapped and killed in 2011, wrote in his book Inside Al-Qaeda And The Taliban that Mazhal had worked as the “supreme commander” of JeM, an anti-Indian militant group active in India. administered Jammu and Kashmir and accused of a deadly 2019 attack in the region on Indian paramilitary police

A PTI leader in Kashmir told Radio Mashaal that central management issued Mazhal with a nomination ticket.

The central leadership of religious parties has decided to appoint [Mazhar] – because we have a political alliance with them, so we accepted, “the secretary general of the PTI in Kashmir under Pakistani administration told Radio Mashaal.” But I want to stress that he will not try to present a bill to the legislature that conflicts with our [party] manifest. “

The Pakistani-administered Kashmir election commission said it had not received any complaints about Mazhar’s appointment.

If anyone has proof of their disqualification, they can challenge it at any time, Farhat Ali Mir, an election commission official in Kashmir, said on August 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gandhara.rferl.org/a/31393665.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos