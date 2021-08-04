Reviews | Why Trump hoots American athletes





But to speak out actively against them?

It might seem a little odd or unpatriotic to play against the athletes representing your country (not to mention the racist, in the case of the slaps on Biles and awakened NBA players), but it’s not even close to being against it. spirit of the Olympics. In fact, it’s consistent with the politicization of modern games, which dates back to their early days. If you start to think of the Olympics less as a sports competition and more as a quadrennial international political convention, the bashing and settling of partisan points is just the latest national twist in the Games’ long history as a political arena. charged by our new acid policy. and magnified a thousandfold by social media and wired, thrill-seeking news shows.

The modern games were quite apolitical when they started in 1896, attracting an all-male cast of competitors from 12 nations. Only one country, Hungary, even sent a national team. But it didn’t take long for the Olympics to turn into a politically charged display of nationalism from which they never quite recovered. Medalist Peter OConnor, in 1906, protested against having to compete under the British flag by climbing a 20-foot flag pole to wave the Irish flag in place of the Union Jack. The Russians, then occupiers of Finland, tried to prevent the Finns from flying their own flag that year. And the British fulminated when the American team refused to dip the American flag in homage to King Edward VII.

Since then, political controversy has won gold at almost every Olympic Games. Athletes from Germany, Bulgaria, Hungary and Turkey were dropped from the 1920 invitation list for their country’s role in World War I. A Swedish skater refused to perform to German music in the same games. Adolf Hitler requisitioned the 1936 games to demonstrate his belief in Aryan superiority. Prominent Americans have called for the US withdrawal from Berlin because, as they correctly predicted, Hitler would use them for propaganda purposes. (His masterly run was shown powerfully by Americas Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals.) German and Japanese athletes who did not start WWII were forced out of the 1948 games. as a national punishment. In the 1950s and 1960s, nations almost too numerous to list boycotted the games for geopolitical reasons or were excluded by the International Olympic Committee for political reasons, including Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Indonesia, North Korea and South Africa. .

In 1968, runners John Carlos and Tommie Smith threw their black fists off the Olympic podium. We had to be seen because we couldn’t be heard, Smith told the Smithsonian. According to the Associated Press, the IOC was so screwed up by Carlos and Smith that it did not officially ban such athlete demonstrations until 1975! The most horrific collision between politics and the Olympics occurred four years later in Munich when the Black September terrorist organization murdered 11 Israelis in the Olympic Village. The IOC, blinded by the policy of rampage, treated the assassinations as a very long delay of rain and resumed the games 34 hours later. The United States boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games because of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (A Polish pole vault gold medalist waved his fist and arm at mocking Soviet fans.) The Soviets returned the American gesture by refusing to appear at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

And that’s not to mention the absurd, almost entirely political theater of hosting the Olympics. Countries cynically use the games to boost the reputations of those in power, almost always spending money they don’t have on building an Olympic infrastructure that begins to rot the day the torch is extinguished. One of their first acts is to sweep the streets of homeless people and other unwanted people who might spoil the video background.

Political counter-programming has become its own Olympic spectacle, as residents of host countries turn the games into a suitable international forum for their political grievances. Dozens of athletes left their home countries during the games and continue to do the same in Tokyo. Terrorist Eric Rudolph turned the 1996 Atlanta Olympics into an anti-abortion political protest by detonating a bomb designed to kill innocent people at Centennial Olympic Park. Almost every edition of the games over the past half century has been marred by horrendous cost overruns and rampant financial corruption. A politician, Mitt Romney, earned his national political credit by straightening out the shaky Salt Lake games in 2002. In Colorado, Richard Lamm, later governor, earned his reputation for economics and good governance by hosting the games winter of 1976 out of condition for being too expensive.

As the Olympic clock strikes in 2021, the biggest surprise is not that politicians are denying the home team for political gain, but that it has taken them so long to find this cynical new way to capitalize on the political value of the Olympic Games. Taken correctly, the Olympics are not just a nationalist event, it is a conflict multiplier that countries use against other countries or against their own people. It’s a place where athletes can step into the argument, and as Tommie Smith hoped, can truly be heard. It is a controversial international assembly; a place of flags and revenge of resentment; a place of power games and a launching pad for asylum claims.

This year, some athletes have devoted as much pre-Olympic planning to their events as to their events. According to American shot put medalist Raven Saunders, who threw an X with her arms on the awards podium (to represent the intersection where all the oppressed meet, as she explained), the athletes planned their demonstrations. But she applied more solid ethical thinking to her demonstration than some of the politicians and pundits did to their opinions: She deliberately waited until the end of the Chinese national anthem before making her gesture. I wanted to be respectful of the national anthem being played, Saunders said.

When the Summer Games land in Paris in 2024, maybe protesting and denouncing your own team should become official Olympic events. And by then, well, everyone probably feels free to join us.

CORRECTION: This article originally misstated Richard Lamm’s first name.

CLARIFICATION: The original wording of this column incorrectly implied that Richard Lamm was governor when Colorado ousted the State Olympics.

