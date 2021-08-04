Analysis: as in 1964, China enters the Japan-Russia conflict at the Tokyo Games

TOKYO – China is not relaxing its diplomatic muscles even during the festive atmosphere of the Tokyo Olympics.

In question, the remarks of Zhao Lijian, deputy director general of the information department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a known “wolf warrior diplomat”.

During a press conference on July 27, Zhao signaled a subtle but undeniable change in Beijing’s stance on the long-standing dispute between Japan and Russia over four small islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories.

Zhao was questioned about a protest by the Japanese government against Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who visited one of the disputed islands the day before, known as Etorofu in Japan and as Iturup in Russia. .

In line with China’s traditional position on the territorial issue, Zhao replied, “I have taken note of the relevant reports. This is a bilateral issue between Russia and Japan and should be properly addressed by both sides.

On July 26, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustine visits an island between Hokkaido and the Kamchatka peninsula, rekindling the territorial dispute with Japan. © AP

But he added what appeared to be a pro-Russian tinge. “At the same time, China firmly believes that the results of the victorious anti-fascist war must be sincerely respected and supported,” he said.

The comment stunned Asian diplomatic circles.

“The latest view from the Chinese Foreign Ministry is inconsistent with the way the Northern Territories are depicted on the government-approved map,” a diplomat said. “What the hell is China going to do?” “

“This will affect not only the relationship between Japan and China, but also the relationship between the United States and China,” said another.

Russia often quotes “the results of the victorious war against fascism [World War II]”to legitimize its de facto control over the islands, which were occupied by Soviet troops in the days immediately following the end of World War II.

By insisting that “the results be respected,” China suggests that it now accepts the Russian argument, albeit indirectly.

Zhao’s remarks came in response to a question from a reporter for the Global Times, an international newspaper affiliated with People’s Daily, the spokesperson for the Communist Party of China.

On July 27, Zhao Lijian reports a subtle but undeniable change in Beijing’s position on the Northern Territories, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia. © CCTV / Reuters

The Global Times reporter also asked about a proposal to establish a tariff-free Special Economic Zone on the disputed islands to attract foreign investment there.

The newspaper posted an article on its official WeChat account saying “it’s clear which side China supports in the Japan-Russia territorial dispute.” The article notes that a delegation of Chinese business leaders visited Etorofu in 2018 and considered joint projects in the fields of tourism and aquaculture.

The article ends by saying that if Japan continues to “interfere in the internal affairs of China such as Taiwan and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”, Chinese companies “will take an even bigger step, at the same pace. than Russia ”. The article – with the headline “China to Join South Kuril Islands Development in Time” – has been widely republished.

What the Chinese government does not directly say is deftly explained in the article, which includes Beijing talking points designed to bolster the country’s global propaganda campaign.

The Chinese move comes as Japan steps up cooperation with President Joe Biden’s US administration in Taiwan. In its annual defense report released in mid-July, Japan first mentioned stability in the Taiwan Strait, sounding the alarm bells on Chinese military activities around Taiwan.

“Stabilizing the situation around Taiwan is important for the security of Japan and the stability of the international community,” Japan’s 2021 defense white paper said.

China’s pro-Russian movement in the Northern Territories appears to be aimed at warning Tokyo not to interfere in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China and Russia, seen as a near-alliance by some, are planning joint military exercises August 9-13 in China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Beijing’s recent initiatives appear in part out of respect for Moscow.

But the map of China still shows the four disputed islands as “occupied by Russia” in parentheses. The Japan-Russia border is drawn between Etorofu and Urup Island, as claimed by the Japanese government.

This can also be confirmed in the map search results on the website of Chinese internet giant Baidu. They reflect the way in which the four disputed islands are to be represented on maps, approved by the National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation.

Maps accessible through the Baidu search engine reflect how the disputed four islands are to be rendered in China, as approved by the country’s mapping administration. (Screenshot from Baidu website)

Cartographic administration is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Lands and Resources. China is now implicitly threatening that Beijing can change its map for the four disputed islands at any time.

But it’s easier said than done.

China has long supported Japan’s position on the island dispute. Beijing’s support dates back to founding father Mao Zedong’s wish long before Sino-Japanese diplomatic relations were normalized in 1972.

Nikkei ran an article on the front page of its July 13, 1964 issue – shortly before the last Tokyo Summer Olympics that year – saying that Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong “supports the return [to Japan] of the Southern Kurils [the Northern Territories]. “

Mao met a visiting delegation of members of the Japanese Socialist Party, including Kozo Sasaki, on July 10, 1964. When asked what he thought of the Japanese opposition party’s demand for the return of the disputed islands, Mao has clearly expressed China’s support for Japan.

“As the Soviet Union has taken too much territory, I support its return of the South Kurils to Japan,” the article said, with a date from Hong Kong, quoting Mao.

In their morning editions of August 1, 1964, Japanese newspapers published articles from Hong Kong quoting Haruo Okada, a member of the Japanese Socialist Party delegation.

Okada said: “Zhou Enlai [then China’s premier] said Chairman Mao’s remarks in principle supporting Japan’s demand for the return of the territory are not temporary strategic considerations for Japan but are China’s consistent political position. “

Zhou Enlai, left, the first Chinese premier, and Mao Zedong applauded the Japanese leadership in 1964 by calling for the return of the islands disputed by the Soviet Union to Japan. (Source photos by AP and Getty Images)

China was apparently concerned about some experts who emerged in Japan, suggesting that Mao’s remarks were a “mere reflection of China’s strategic consideration towards Japan.”

The People’s Republic of China did not participate in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which opened on October 10 of the same year, as it did not have diplomatic relations with Japan at the time.

The Chinese team makes its appearance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021. The People’s Republic of China did not attend the first Tokyo Games 57 years ago. (Photo by Rie Ishii)

On October 16, 1964, six days after the opening of the Games, China carried out its first nuclear test in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, declaring itself the only nuclear power in Asia.

And the day before, Nikita Khrushchev, first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and prime minister of the country, was ousted from power – much to Mao’s delight. The fall of Khrushchev drew cheers in Beijing, with many calling it “a great victory in the [Chinese] fight against [Khrushchev’s] revisionism.”

Behind the pomp and circumstance of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, a political storm was brewing around the Sino-Soviet standoff. Drawing inspiration from Supreme Leader Mao, the People’s Daily has repeatedly published articles criticizing the hegemony of the Soviet Union, exemplified by its occupation of the disputed islands northeast of Hokkaido in Japan.

At the same time, Japan and China began to move towards the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1972. Beijing’s desire to counter the Soviet Union also led to China’s historic decision to normalize diplomatic relations with states. -United.

But the collapse of the Soviet Union at the end of 1991 changed the calculations of China and Russia. The two countries have moved towards strategic cooperation with an emphasis on promoting their own national interests.

Siding with Japan in its territorial dispute with Russia now offers little benefit to China. The fierce confrontation between the United States and China also affects Beijing’s thinking.

Fifty-seven years have passed since Mao declared China’s support for the return of the islands to Japan. Will Chinese President Xi Jinping, who hopes to achieve the steadfast leadership status Mao enjoyed, reverse his decision – again in the year of the Tokyo Summer Games?

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping seem to have found a common club to use against Japan: Moscow’s territorial dispute with Tokyo. © Reuters

In 1964, Zhou Enlai felt the need to explain that Mao’s historic decision was “not due to a temporary strategic consideration towards Japan.” If Xi reconsiders this momentous decision, China’s world map will return to what it was during the China-Soviet Union honeymoon period of the 1950s.

Such a turning point in Sino-Japanese relations that have developed over the past 50 years will affect not only Asian neighbors, but also Japan’s first ally, the United States.