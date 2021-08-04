Arrival of Tokyo Olympic athletes in Indonesia, Menpora: President Jokowi will welcome at the palace





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo will directly receive Indonesian athletes who have competed in Indonesia Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Palace after completing their eight-day quarantine. This was transmitted by the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali by welcoming the arrival of the last group of the Indonesian team to the Tokyo Olympics at Soekarno-Hatta airport on Wednesday evening. “The contingents will apply health protocols in accordance with government regulations by submitting to a quarantine,” Zainudin said at a press conference which was followed by a virtual conference in Jakarta on Thursday morning, citing Between. “After that, there will be a continuation of the welcoming ceremony, and God willing, the President will directly receive the arrival of the Indonesian contingent at the Palace. Later, we will inform the CdM (Chef de Mission) again, I hope it goes well, “he added. The last group, led by the Chef de Mission, the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, Rosan P. Roeslani, arrived in the country in the early hours of Thursday morning. There are nine athletes who are members of this latter group, namely Greysia Polii, Apriyani Rahayu, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Praveen Jordan from the badminton branch. There are also Lalu Muhammad Zohri and Alvin Tehupeiory from the athletics branch, Vidya Rafika from the shooting branch, and Rahmat Erwin Abdullah and Nurul Akmal from the weightlifting branch. After the whole group arrived in Indonesia, Zainudin also planned to directly hold a meeting to discuss the evaluation of activities. Tokyo Olympics in collaboration with the CoM, the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI), as well as the leaders of each sport who will appear in Tokyo. Not only that, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, he continued, will start preparing for the qualification Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the future so that the achievements of Indonesian athletes can increase so that they can meet the expectations of all Indonesians. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

