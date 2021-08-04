Politics
Turkey tries to save power plant from ‘unprecedented’ forest fires – international – world
More than 180 forest fires have burned large swathes of forest and killed eight people since they erupted east of the Mediterranean holiday hotspot Antalya last Wednesday and then spread west.
Their proximity to Turkey’s major holiday destinations has also shaken the government’s hopes of a tourism boost to the fragile economy.
The European Union’s satellite monitoring service said their “radiative power” – a measure of fire intensity – “has reached unprecedented values in the data set, which dates back to 2003” .
The Turkish government appears to have been shaken by the scale and ferocity of the flames.
His media watchdog warned broadcasters on Tuesday that they could be fined if they continue to show live footage of the fires or aerial footage of people screaming running for their lives.
Most of the 24-hour news channels only broadcast sporadic reports of the ongoing disaster on Wednesday afternoon.
Erdogan himself has been ridiculed for days on social media for throwing tea bags at crowds of people as he visited one of the affected areas under heavy police escort.
The opposition further accuses the powerful Turkish leader of being too slow to accept offers of foreign aid – including from its regional Greek rival – and of failing to properly maintain firefighting planes.
Erdogan prepared to mount a political counterattack in a nationwide TV interview scheduled for Wednesday evening.
Much of the latest public fears and anger has been directed at a fire threatening the hills around a power plant in the resort town of Milas on the Aegean Sea.
“We are in pain”
An AFP team in Milas saw Turkish workers dig trenches around the factory to keep the flames out.
Turkish helicopters and two firefighting planes from Spain dumped seawater and fire retardants on the surrounding hills and rows of burnt or burnt residential buildings.
A group of locals watched the battle unfold from the relative safety of the beach.
The blaze appeared to have been almost completely extinguished on Wednesday morning before breaking out again in the scorching afternoon sun.
An AFP reporter said some of the flames appeared to have approached within 500 meters (yards) of the factory.
The main opposition party controlling the local mayor’s office said the hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been emptied and filled with water as a precaution.
“We beg, we warn, we have been saying this for days – the fire surrounds the factory,” Milos Mayor Muhammet Tokat wrote over a tweet showing yellow smoke billowing from the scene.
“We are in pain. Milas is burning,” he wrote.
Erdogan’s office blamed the very first fires near Antalya on arsonists that pro-government media linked to banned Kurdish militants who lead a decades-long insurgency against the state.
But more and more officials are now associating them with an extreme heat wave that has dried up water reservoirs and created powder keg conditions across much of southern Turkey.
Experts warn that climate change in countries like Turkey is increasing both the frequency and intensity of forest fires.
Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said temperatures in the Aegean city of Marmaris hit an all-time high of 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Farenheit) this week.
“We are waging a very serious war,” the minister told reporters. “We need to keep our morale and motivation high in this war. I urge everyone to be patient.”
Short link:
Sources
2/ https://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/2/9/418409/World/International/Turkey-tries-to-save-power-plant-from-unprecedente.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]