Turkey tries to save power plant from ‘unprecedented’ forest fires – international – world

Rescuers on Wednesday used helicopters and water cannons in a heated fight to save a Turkish power plant from being engulfed by deadly forest fires testing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership.

More than 180 forest fires have burned large swathes of forest and killed eight people since they erupted east of the Mediterranean holiday hotspot Antalya last Wednesday and then spread west.

Their proximity to Turkey’s major holiday destinations has also shaken the government’s hopes of a tourism boost to the fragile economy.

The European Union’s satellite monitoring service said their “radiative power” – a measure of fire intensity – “has reached unprecedented values ​​in the data set, which dates back to 2003” .

The Turkish government appears to have been shaken by the scale and ferocity of the flames.

His media watchdog warned broadcasters on Tuesday that they could be fined if they continue to show live footage of the fires or aerial footage of people screaming running for their lives.

Most of the 24-hour news channels only broadcast sporadic reports of the ongoing disaster on Wednesday afternoon.

Erdogan himself has been ridiculed for days on social media for throwing tea bags at crowds of people as he visited one of the affected areas under heavy police escort.

The opposition further accuses the powerful Turkish leader of being too slow to accept offers of foreign aid – including from its regional Greek rival – and of failing to properly maintain firefighting planes.

Erdogan prepared to mount a political counterattack in a nationwide TV interview scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Much of the latest public fears and anger has been directed at a fire threatening the hills around a power plant in the resort town of Milas on the Aegean Sea.

“We are in pain”

An AFP team in Milas saw Turkish workers dig trenches around the factory to keep the flames out.

Turkish helicopters and two firefighting planes from Spain dumped seawater and fire retardants on the surrounding hills and rows of burnt or burnt residential buildings.

A group of locals watched the battle unfold from the relative safety of the beach.

The blaze appeared to have been almost completely extinguished on Wednesday morning before breaking out again in the scorching afternoon sun.

An AFP reporter said some of the flames appeared to have approached within 500 meters (yards) of the factory.

The main opposition party controlling the local mayor’s office said the hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been emptied and filled with water as a precaution.

“We beg, we warn, we have been saying this for days – the fire surrounds the factory,” Milos Mayor Muhammet Tokat wrote over a tweet showing yellow smoke billowing from the scene.

“We are in pain. Milas is burning,” he wrote.

Erdogan’s office blamed the very first fires near Antalya on arsonists that pro-government media linked to banned Kurdish militants who lead a decades-long insurgency against the state.

But more and more officials are now associating them with an extreme heat wave that has dried up water reservoirs and created powder keg conditions across much of southern Turkey.

Experts warn that climate change in countries like Turkey is increasing both the frequency and intensity of forest fires.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said temperatures in the Aegean city of Marmaris hit an all-time high of 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Farenheit) this week.

“We are waging a very serious war,” the minister told reporters. “We need to keep our morale and motivation high in this war. I urge everyone to be patient.”

