“Government used a diversion from the N and S leagues to mislead the public after the election” – Pakistan

Pakistan experienced historic oil price inflation today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the government had used a diversion to deceive the public through the N and S league after the elections for Sialkot and Azad and the Jammu-Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said a story he told the people himself. “Their story failed, even putting opposition leaders behind bars. The ATM mafia has been looting for three years, ”she added.

“Imran Khan says he gets up early in the morning and leaves for ‘jihad’ but you get up in the morning to send people in trouble,” she said, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s account , Shehbaz Sharif, their constituents and workers is only “give to respect the vote”.

She also argued that PML-N has only one goal of upholding the constitution and the law, just like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and their workers.

The PML-N spokesperson also said that today if people buy rations for the house, then they have no money to pay the rent on the houses. “If people buy drugs, then they don’t have the money to pay their children’s school fees,” she said, asking where was the minister who raised the prices of drugs.

“Pakistan has witnessed historic inflation in oil prices today and two billion rupees are taken out of the pockets of the people every year thanks to the LNG deal.”

The PML-N leader said the statistics office released a report on rising commodity prices and, commenting on the report, the finance ministry said the program with the IMF failed but commodity prices had not increased.

“The economy isn’t corrected by tweets, so it’s streamlined when you take action to bring down commodity prices. You have made two million unemployed. The statistics office also exposed inflation.

She alleged that Khan had made policies for his ATMs and mafias because they helped him buy votes in the election. “Now Azad Kashmir’s ATMs are also relieved today, because it is Imran Khan’s nature to use money from ATMs and then forget about them,” she said.

