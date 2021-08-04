Federal judge sanctions Colorado lawyers challenging 2020 election





A Colorado federal judge sanctioned two lawyers who challenged the 2020 election results. He called their claims “fantastic” and “the substance of which violent insurgencies are made.” Lawyers had asked for $ 160 billion in damages because Joe Biden won the presidential election. Loading Something is loading.

U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter’s Wednesday Decision Finds Lawsuit “Been Filed in Bad Faith” and Orders Attorneys, Ernest J. Walker and Gary D. Fielder, to Pay Costs and Fees opposing lawyers. The ordinance does not prevent them from practicing law.

“This lawsuit was filed with a cruel lack of investigation of the law and (in the circumstances) the facts,” Neureiter wrote. “The trial made or repeated in the public record highly inflammatory and damaging allegations that could have put the safety of individuals at risk. Doing so without a valid legal basis or without a serious and independent personal investigation into the facts was the pinnacle of the imprudence.”

The lawsuit was first filed on December 22, more than a month after then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Although it was filed in Colorado, the lawsuit named as defendants the governors and secretaries of state of the swing states that Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

The plaintiffs a handful of Trump supporters who said in statements they believed the election results were rigged, were upset their Facebook posts had been removed and did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine also known as Facebook , Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and Dominion Voting Systems as defendants.

Neureiter’s ruling slammed lawyers for claiming to “represent 160 million registered US voters”, seeking to overturn “the actions of several state legislatures, municipalities and state courts” and then demand a “nominal amount of $ 1,000 per registered voter” in damages, which would amount to “a figure greater than Hungary’s annual GDP”.

“In short, it wasn’t a slip up at the local grocery store,” Neureiter wrote. “Although disorganized and fantastic, the allegations in the complaint are extraordinarily serious and, if accepted as true by a large number of people, are the source of the violent insurgencies.”

Lawyers’ massive cut and paste recycled claims from other failed lawsuits

The judge noted that penalties were warranted because the lawyers had failed to file a lawsuit based on the claims of the people they represented.

“It should also be noted that this was not a client-motivated trial. As the plaintiffs’ attorney, Mr. Fielder, conceded at the July 16 hearing, the trial was his. idea, ”Neureiter wrote. “Mr. Fielder and Mr. Walker did not rely on the information of the named plaintiffs to construct the lawsuit or for any of the substantive factual allegations.”

Neureiter said Walker and Fielder acted inappropriately by failing to seek any factual basis for their claims that the 2020 election results were rigged and by bringing an action in Colorado against state officials from Michigan, Pennsylvania. , Georgia and Wisconsin.

Neureiter also criticized the lawyers’ “massive cut and paste” job. They recycled claims in their trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Trump-affiliated attorney Sidney Powell, both of whom failed in their own trials challenging the election results.

Lawyers recycled claims from Sidney Powell, who led several unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning the election results. Associated press

The judge also criticized them for uncritically including a fake tweet from Trump about “The Dominion suppressed 2.7 million trump votes nationwide.” Neureiter wrote that when asked at a hearing to include the claim, Fielder’s only justification was that Trump was the president.

“In the circumstances of this case, with this election, with this insurgency, with the ongoing threats against election officials and company employees, including in a federal case as if it were true, such an inflammatory allegation and damaging, without any attempt at verification, simply because the outgoing president had said so, was reckless and did not represent a reasonable investigation under the circumstances, ”Neureiter wrote.

