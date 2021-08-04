Prime Minister Modi’s question had Dr Navjot Simi become police





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with dentist turned policeman Dr Navjot Simi said she would inspire new generation ‘girls’ by joining the police. The doctor-turned-officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) had the opportunity to share his story with Prime Minister Modi last week. This was during the Prime Minister’s interactions with IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi asked Dr Navjot Simi that’s why she decided to become a cop.He asked in Hindi that “Desh ke dushmano ke daant khatte karne ka rasta kyu chuna? This made Dr Simi laugh and she replied: “I have been working in the public service for a long time… The work of a doctor and a police officer is to relieve the pain of people, so I thought that was a greater platform to work in the service of others. “ A video of the episode was shared on Instagram by Simi. The doctor in her caption wrote that she was grateful for the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister of India and that his instructions are invaluable to the entire police force. Dr Simi, when asked about her experience in police training by PM Modi, said she had the opportunity to connect and interact with a group of female police officers who inspired her. Dr Navjot Simi ranked 735th in the 2018 Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) Examination. She is from Gurdaspur, Punjab and had a career as a dentist after graduating from BDS at the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. The 33-year-old IPS officer is said to be married to IAS officer Tushar Singla. She is currently posted to Bihar as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

