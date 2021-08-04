Liz Truss News: Brits RETURN Brexit Wonder to Succeed Boris Johnson | United Kingdom | New





Liz Truss took first place in our poll and in the Tory table at home, with a satisfaction score of 88.6 compared to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s embarrassing 3.4. The Commerce Secretary won 30 percent of our vote for the favorite in line with the ministerial launch, in a poll of 4,719 people conducted between Aug. 2 at 12:38 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

—————— His success in the eyes of the party and the public is likely to come from his recent accomplishments below. It struck a zero-tariff trade deal with Australia last week and is currently participating in the sixth round of trade talks with New Zealand, in which green trade has been identified as a priority. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak came in second with 23% of voters saying he would be the best for the job. This result reflects his current position in the Tory table, where he is on Liz Truss’s feet, ranking one position below her by 14.5 satisfaction points. Mr Sunak’s popularity most likely stems from the successful and sustained roll-out of the leave program, which saved the livelihoods of millions of people throughout the pandemic.

Although many publications have named Mr. Sunak as the most likely candidate to run for prime minister after Boris, many of our readers don’t see him as the right fit. One reader said, “Sunak will never be Prime Minister, despite all the media’s best efforts. “ One voter commented: “Sunak is not going to prevail over a Brexiteer, let alone Johnson. “ But another reader disagreed: “Liz Truss is definitely getting things done, Rishi is also a very good candidate, either one would get my vote.” READ MORE: Truss marked “Modern Day Thatcher” after “inventing gifts”

Interestingly, only 55 voters (1.2%) chose Sajid Javid as their favorite for prime minister, even though he is ranked fifth most satisfying cabinet member in the Conservative rankings. His lack of public support could be due to his new arrival as health secretary a month ago. Priti Patel received only 2.9% of the votes of our thousands of readers, echoing her decline in popularity within the Conservative Party, as she lost 20 satisfaction points from June to the end of July. This decline in popularity may be the result of his anti-refugee nationality and borders bill which seeks to deprive refugees of financial support and family reunification, as well as threatening rescue services with criminal charges. . Michael Gove was the favorite among just 2.3% of voters, and Grant Shapps got just 20 votes (0.4%).

Some readers thought most options would be a better choice than our current Prime Minister. One person said: “I think my grandmother would do a better job than the current clown. “ But many commentators have also spoken out on Mr Johnson’s defense. One reader commented: “Boris will always be my choice. He managed to guide us through one of the most difficult (perhaps the most difficult) times in history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1472342/liz-truss-news-Boris-johnson-step-down-pm-rishi-sunak-jacob-rees-mogg-next-prime-minister

